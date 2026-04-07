PSG vs. Liverpool: Alexander Isak named in Champions League quarterfinal squad

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique and Vitinha downplay being 'favourites' to beat Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinal (1:29)

Enrique: There is no such thing as favourites in the Champions League (1:29)

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Alexander Isak has been named in the Liverpool squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal at Paris Saint-Germain after 15 weeks on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old has been unable to get anywhere near matching the hype or his eye-watering £125 million ($166m) price tag since completing his acrimonious deadline-day switch from Newcastle.

Isak has only managed 16 appearances for Liverpool having had to play catch up in terms of fitness and deal with some minor injuries before suffering a significant issue in December.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Isak is fit enough to play but not to start at Parc des Princes.

"He finished close to a week of team training sessions, he can play a part otherwise I wouldn't take him," Slot said Tuesday at a pre-game news conference. "We think we can get a performance out of him now, but not to start."

Alexander Isak is set to return to action for the first time since the end of 2025. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The Sweden international was hurt in a tackle by Micky van de Ven when scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Tottenham, leading to surgery on an ankle injury which included a fibula fracture.

Isak's absence has been keenly felt and his place in the 21-man squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at PSG could be a major boost for Arne Slot's stumbling side.

Pressure is mounting on the Dutchman and his team after concerning recent performances were compounded by Saturday's humiliating 4-0 loss at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Isak returned to team training last Thursday and worked with his teammates on Tuesday morning before jetting off to France.

PA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.