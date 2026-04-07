VAR mistake made in Barcelona Gerard Martín yellow - Spain officials

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The refereeing committee in Spain (CTA) has ruled that Barcelona defender Gerard Martín should have been sent off in Saturday's 2-1 LaLiga win over Atlético Madrid.

Martín caught Thiago Almada with his studs after clearing the ball, just above the Atlético midfielder's ankle, in the 48th minute of the fixture and was initially shown a red card.

However, after being called to the monitor to review the play by the VAR, referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer overturned the dismissal, instead handing Martín a yellow card.

The decision came at a key juncture in the game, just after Nicolás González had been sent off for Atlético and with the match delicately poised at 1-1.

Despite playing the whole second half with 10 players, Atlético almost held on for a draw, only for Robert Lewandowski to net an 87th minute winner which took Barça seven points clear at the top of LaLiga.

The CTA has now confirmed, though, that the original decision should have stood and Martín should have been expelled, leaving both sides with 10 players.

While Martín did get to the ball before Almada, the CTA detailed in its weekly review show "Tiempo de Revisión" that he was not in clear control of the ball.

"It is serious foul play, regardless of who touches the ball first," the CTA said. "The correct disciplinary sanction should be a red card.

"The CTA considers that the VAR should not have intervened, as the correct decision was made by the referee on the pitch.

"The VAR's recommendation to review led to an incorrect change of a decision that had been correctly assessed in real time. The referee should have stuck with his initial decision."

To further explain the decision, the CTA referenced another controversial moment from the weekend's action, when Valencia's Unai Núñez caught Celta Vigo's Hugo Álvarez with his follow through.

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer overturned his original decision, handing Gerardo Martín a yellow card. EFE/ Mariscal

However, in this case, the CTA said Núñez was in control of the ball having already had a touch and that Álvarez must take action to protect himself.

Earlier this year, Barça were on the other side of a bad decision when they were beaten 2-1 by Girona, with the CTA later saying the winning goal should have been ruled out for a foul on Jules Koundé.

Barça and Atlético now both turn their attention to the Champions League, with the teams set to meet at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie.

The third of three games in 11 days between the teams will then take place back in Madrid next Tuesday when they reconvene for the second leg.