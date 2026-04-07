Romanian soccer great Mircea Lucescu dies at age 80

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Mircea Lucescu, the Romanian soccer great who was a serial trophy winner as a player and a coach, has died. He was 80.

Lucescu's death was confirmed by Bucharest University Emergency Hospital on Tuesday. He had been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Friday morning.

"Mr. Mircea Lucescu was one of the most successful Romanian football coaches and players, the first to qualify the Romanian national team for a European Championship, in 1984," the hospital said in a statement.

"Entire generations of Romanians grew up with his image in their hearts, as a national symbol."

Mircea Lucescu led Romania into the European World Cup playoffs last month. Burak Kara/Getty Images

Lucescu had a lengthy coaching career and was in his second spell with the Romanian national team until stepping down last Thursday after falling ill during training. Three days earlier, Romania had missed out on qualification to the World Cup after losing to Türkiye in a playoff.

As a player, Lucescu captained his country at the 1970 World Cup. During a well-traveled coaching career, he led Romania to the European Championship and managed teams across Europe, winning multiple titles.

He returned to coach Romania after a 38-year gap to try to qualify for the World Cup.