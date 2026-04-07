Kai Havertz says Arsenal are ready to 'win big titles'

Craig Burley believes Arsenal were underwhelming and failed to impress despite their 1-0 win over Sporting CP. (1:10)

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Kai Havertz said Arsenal "can win big titles" after taking command of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting CP on Tuesday.

Havertz came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner and secure a 1-0 win in Lisbon on a night when the Gunners answered recent questions over their character following successful domestic cup defeats.

Talk of a four-trophy season was quashed as Arsenal were beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester City last week before they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton Saturday.

But victory in Lisbon ensured Mikel Arteta's side maintained their unbeaten run in Europe this season and remain on course to reach the Champions League semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Also holding a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, Havertz said: "It is a big turnaround for us because we lost the last two matches. So we wanted to get a turnaround today and we made that happened.

"We stick together as a group, we have so much more to come this season. There are seven weeks to go, we can win big titles and we're going to go for that."

Kai Havertz scored a late goal to help Arsenal beat Sporting in the first leg of their UCL quarterfinal matchup. Getty Images

Arteta praised his side for rediscovering their "identity" after a difficult period following the last-gasp win against a dangerous Sporting side.

"The demands from August is win and win and win and win, and if you don't win, it's a disaster, and it's not enough, and if you don't win four trophies, what are we doing?" Arteta asked. "So that's fine, but they need some perspective, especially from my side, a big reminder of what we are as a team and the things that have brought us where we are. And take it, live the present, do your best and let's see what happens."

Havertz called out the stellar play of goalkeeper David Raya following the game, with the Spaniard coming up with save after save to keep the score level before the Germany international scored his decisive goal.

Late on, Raya pushed away a goal-bound header from Geny Catamo and then pulled off a double save to deny Catamo and Luis Suarez.

"For me, the last two seasons, he's the best keeper in the world. He has saved us so many times," Havertz said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.