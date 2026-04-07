Mbappé goal has Real Madrid 'still alive' against Bayern Munich

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MADRID -- Coach Álvaro Arbeloa said Real Madrid's chances of progressing in the Champions League are "still alive" after Kylian Mbappé's second-half goal saw Madrid beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in their quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

After a strong start from the visitors, Luis Díaz put Bayern ahead in the 41st minute at the Bernabéu, before Harry Kane doubled the lead just 20 seconds into the second half.

- Can Real Madrid overcome Bayern Munich after poor first leg?

Mbappé pulled a goal back with his competition-leading 14th Champions League strike this season to leave the tie open going into next Wednesday's return leg in Munich.

"We're still alive, that's clear," Arbeloa told Movistar. "We're just one goal behind. We're capable of winning anywhere. A 0-2 deficit would have been very difficult to overcome ... I was telling [Vinícius Júnior] that one goal would keep us in the tie. We're still in it, because Madrid can win anywhere."

Kylian Mbappé's goal gave Real Madrid a boost ahead of their Champions League second leg at Bayern Munich. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Mbappé had faced some criticism going into the game, after his return from injury coincided with a drop in the team's form including a defeat at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday.

"To me Mbappé looked very committed," Arbeloa added later in his post-match news conference. "He caused them problems. He showed why he's the best player in the world, he was a constant threat for the defence, and that's the Mbappé we want to see."

Madrid's loss to Mallorca left them seven points behind leaders Barcelona in the title race, leaving the Champions League their best chance of silverware this season.

"It's a defeat [to Bayern] which we could have avoided, with a bit more luck in the second half," Arbeloa said. "We had two mistakes, two losses of the ball, which we have to avoid. Against these teams, if you make these mistakes you pay for it.

"The goal gave us hope ... It won't be easy, but if any team can win in Munich, it's Real Madrid."

Madrid will be without midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in the second leg through suspension, after he was booked on Tuesday.

"We'll have time to think [about replacing Tchouameni], we have options," Arbeloa said. "It's an important loss."