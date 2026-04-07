Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo switches from England to Nigeria

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Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has had his request to switch international allegiance from England to Nigeria approved by FIFA.

FIFA's Change of Association Platform showed that Okonkwo's one-time switch was confirmed on Monday.

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Born in London to Nigerian parents, Okonkwo represented England at youth level from under-16 to U18.

The 24-year-old adds to Nigeria's goalkeeping depth chart, currently led by Stanley Nwabali. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America, their second consecutive absence from the competition.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will now represent Nigeria at international level. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"The NFF is always excited to have another good player committing to Nigeria and providing an option in a particular position," the Nigerian Football Federation director of communications Dr. Ademola Olajire told ESPN earlier this year.

"Arthur Okonkwo is a prospect and we believe the technical crew is delighted to have another option in the goalkeeping department."

After coming up through the youth ranks at Arsenal, Okonkwo joined Wrexham from Crewe, initially on loan, ahead of the 2023-24 season and has helped the Welsh club achieve successive promotions up to the second-tier Championship.