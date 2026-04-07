Simeone salutes Griezmann in emotional presser before Atleti exit

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An emotional Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone used the beginning of Tuesday's news conference ahead of his team's Champions League clash against Barcelona to express his gratitude and admiration for Antoine Griezmann, who is playing his final matches with Atleti before joining Orlando City SC at the end of the season.

Seated side-by-side with the French star, ​​Simeone asked to say a few words before the start of the media session to pay tribute to Griezmann.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to speak, not just from the perspective of a coach, but also as the Atlético fan that I am," began the Argentine coach, catching Griezmann completely off guard.

"I want to thank you for your hard work and your humility. You are an admirable person in a society where young people need role models like you. Thank you for everything you have given us, are giving us, and will continue to give us.

"Thank you for your commitment, for knowing how to distinguish between the friendship we share and the professional relationship between a coach and a player. I view you first as a player, and only then as a friend. We have eight league matches remaining, one Cup match, and -- God willing -- five more matches in the Champions League.

Simeone then joked: "I encourage you to keep enjoying yourself. I care about you deeply. But if you don't run tomorrow, you're coming off!"

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone delivered a heartfelt, unprompted tribute to Antoine Griezmann during Tuesday's press conference ahead of the Champions League quarterfinals. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA/Shutterstock

Visibly moved -- and after receiving an affectionate gesture from Griezmann -- Simeone listened with a smile as Griezmann said he was surprised by the manager's words and promised to return the sentiment of gratitude when they next get together with their families.

Later, Simeone was asked if Griezmann, who is Atlético Madrid's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals across all competitions, is the best player he has ever coached.

"I am grateful to have had such a difference-making footballer," Simeone said. "He arrived playing out wide and went through a difficult three months trying to figure out where he fit in. I told him that I envisioned him playing in a more central position -- one that required incredible mental energy. Since then, he has often finished the season as our top scorer. Yes, he is indeed one of the best players I've ever had."

Regarding his future in the MLS, Griezmann said he is currently focused on facing his former club, Barcelona, rather than thinking about what he expects once he moves to Orlando at the end of the season.

"I've been working and looking for what 'Cholo' [Simeone] needed from me," Griezmann said. "Right now, it's not the right time to talk about Orlando and what I will do over there.

"Tomorrow, we play the quarterfinals, and it's something incredible. Lots of high-level football. I have a clear head to face it, and I want to help him as much as I can."

ESPN's Lluis Bou contributed to this report.