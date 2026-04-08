Max Dowman breaks Lamine Yamal's Champions League record as youngest player in knockouts

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Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest player to appear in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League in the competition's history, overtaking Lamine Yamal.

Dowman, aged just 16 years and 97 days, came on as a substitute in the 76th minute of Arsenal's 1-0 win over Sporting and was on the pitch when Kai Havertz scored a stoppage-time winner for the Gunners in the first leg of this quarterfinal tie.

Yamal was aged 16 years and 223 days when he appeared for Barcelona against Napoli in a 1-1 draw in February 2024.

Dowman is already earning comparisons to the young Spain and Barcelona forward. They are two of the most talked about teenagers in world football and in November, Arsenal and Spain goalkeeper David Raya told ESPN:

"They're alike in that every time they step on the pitch they enjoy playing and are always playing with a smile.

"It seems like they're playing at school. They go out there to play and to enjoy themselves."

The teenage midfielder, who can also play as a winger, has been breaking numerous records this season -- in March, he became the Premier League's youngest-ever scorer after a remarkable stoppage-time goal against Everton.

Dowman is making history this season and broke yet another record with his appearance in the Arsenal's QF first leg. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Dowman had already become the youngest-ever Champions League player when he featured for Arsenal against Slavia Prague aged 15 years, 308 days.

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And earlier this season, he became the youngest player to start a match for Arsenal and the youngest player to feature for the north London side in the FA Cup.

The 16-year-old prodigy has a pre-agreement to sign his first professional Arsenal contract in December, when he turns 17.

Information from ESPN Global Soccer Research was used in this report.