Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Barcelona eye Italy defender

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Atalanta right back Marco Palestra is currently on loan at Cagliari but has caught the eye of Liverpool and Barcelona, while Chelsea remain interested in FC Cologne forward Said El Mala. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Atalanta right back Marco Palestra could move on in the summer. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

- Liverpool and Barcelona are lining up a move to sign Atalanta and Italy international right back Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari. TEAMtalk reports that both clubs are among multiple teams in Europe keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea having also tracked him. Palestra could be available this summer for an offer in the region of €45 million and Liverpool in particular have been exploring the market to bring in a more defensive right back.

- Chelsea remain interested in FC Cologne forward Said El Mala, says Bild. The 19-year-old has scored 10 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, and also also been linked with Brighton, Everton and Brentford, but his representatives have dismissed an approach from Newcastle. Meanwhile, the Blues are closely watching the situation of Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, according to TEAMtalk. Nunez, 26, has recently been linked with Juventus and his representatives are actively exploring a return to Europe this summer after being unregistered in the Saudi Pro League by manager Simone Inzaghi.

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has snubbed interest from Manchester United, according to The Daily Mirror. It is reported that Manchester City are now in pole position to sign the 23-year-old in a £65 million deal, with club officials optimistic of securing his signature before the start of the World Cup to avoid his transfer value increasing.

- Manchester City's backup goalkeeper James Trafford is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, says The Sun. Spurs are reported to be monitoring the 23-year-old's situation at the Etihad Stadium, where he has been the second-choice behind Gianluigi Donnarumma this season. Trafford is seen as an ideal replacement for Inter Milan-linked Guglielmo Vicario, but Newcastle and Aston Villa could emerge as suitors if he becomes available.

- Juventus are weighing up a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, says Calciomercato. Juve manager Luciano Spalletti has identified the 33-year-old as an ideal potential replacement for Michele Di Gregorio, having previously coached him during his time at Roma. The Bianconeri are reportedly optimistic of being able to match his €8 million-per-season salary, but could negotiate to lower the Reds' €20 million valuation.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen placed Said El Mala 37th on his list of the 39 best U21 players. Read

El Mala was a standout performer after scoring four goals in four matches at the U19 European Championship for Germany in 2025. After spending the previous two seasons in Germany's third tier, the forward has had a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga. Though his technical and physical attributes are eye-catching, his results are most notable. Operating predominantly from the left flank, he can accelerate quickly into space, fend off challenges with his strength, and run at the defense. When cutting inside onto his stronger right foot, he frequently creates angles for shots or crosses around the edge of the box, helped by subtle feints and quick body shifts. At 6-foot-2, he is unusually tall for a wide player, a physical trait that can also help his defensive duties, but he can beat opponents in tight spaces and often uses his quick footwork rather than relying purely on pace.

OTHER RUMORS

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- VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller remains on the radar of clubs in the Premier League, with Manchester United one of those open to paying his €40 million release clause. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby is keen on a switch to Internazionale, while Juventus are considering a move for Al Ahli midfielder Kessie. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester United defender Harry Maguire turned down a move to MLS side Inter Miami before signing his new contract at Old Trafford. (Sun)

- Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier is keen on a switch to a foreign team when his contract at St. James' Park expires this summer following the success of his previous spell at Atletico Madrid. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United want to part ways with goalkeeper Andre Onana when he returns from his loan spell at Trabzonspor. (Daily Mail)

- Clubs in the Premier League could attempt to land Nottingham Forest right back Neco Williams in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to receive a huge salary increase as he nears signing a new deal to stay put at Anfield. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea Women have entered talks to sign Ivory Coast international and Right to Dream Academy forward N'Sira Safi. (BBC)