Luis Díaz: I made 'right choice' swapping Liverpool for Bayern Munich

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Luis Díaz believes he made the right decision to join Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer.

The Colombian forward has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga giants, with 23 goals and 18 assists in 40 games since arriving to the Allianz Arena in July in a €75 million ($87m) transfer.

Díaz, who scored his team's opener in Bayern's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg, told ESPN: "Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I'm really happy and I enjoy every match.

"I feel great, I'm in good shape, and that means I'm ready to help the team."

Díaz, who is expected to start for Colombia at this summer's World Cup, believes Bayern's strong season is down to good chemistry.

"We have a clear plan, we're a very close-knit group, and that shows on the pitch," Díaz said.

Luis Díaz scored the opener in Bayern Munich's win against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Bayern are nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with six games remaining.

They are also alive in the German Cup and face Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinal on April 22.

Before that, Bayern have a mouthwatering encounter against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Díaz felt his team should be holding a bigger margin heading into next week's return leg.

Bayern had nine shots on target at the Bernabéu and stuck to their game plan.

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"We'd already analysed Real Madrid, and the move [regarding the opening goal] went exactly as we'd planned," Díaz said. "We felt more comfortable as the game progressed, won the ball back more often and controlled the game better. That's what we like to do.

"We're very happy, but we're left with a slight feeling of disappointment that we could have scored one or two more goals. We played a great match against a very tough opponent."