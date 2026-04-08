Sporting boss says David Raya was the best player on the pitch for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his sides performance in their 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League. (1:01)

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Sporting CP coach Rui Borges called visiting goalkeeper David Raya the best player on the pitch in his team's 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Kai Havertz's goal in injury time clinched victory for the Gunners in the first leg of the quarter-final in Lisbon. Raya made four crucial interventions on the night, including keeping out a goal-bound header from Geny Catamo and then a double save to deny Catamo and Luis Suárez.

"Yes, I would say David Raya that was the best player on the pitch because we had the best chances," Borges told Prime Video.

"We had some very good chances to score but he made three very good saves. It was a balanced game. We were able to neutralise Arsenal. They didn't create much danger up to the goal and our goalkeeper Rui [Silva] wasn't overly troubled.

"It was frustrating to concede in the 91st minute. But we have to lift our heads, believe it is possible to turn the tie around in London."

Sporting had won each of their last 17 home games in all competitions before Tuesday's loss. Despite the defeat, the Portuguese club's players are optimistic they can win the tie, with the return leg next week at the Emirates.

David Raya made a number of crucial saves to deny Sporting, including an impressive double save towards the end of the match. Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"We always believe," Sporting forward Suarez said.

"That's what defines this team -- we never write off a match. We know it will be a tough game, but we want to progress to the next round. We're used to playing like this against very physical opponents: it was the same against Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG, but the team did well on the ball.

"Our passing lacked pace and we struggled to finish, which is why they won the match."

Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves added:

"They scored a goal and we didn't, but the tie is still wide open and we're going there to win and progress to the next round. The game there will be more of the same: evenly matched, a tight contest, and it's a case of finding the best solutions and trying to win.

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"They respect us and we respect them. We'll have our chances."

Before their trip to London, Sporting visit Estrela Amadora on Saturday looking to keep their Portuguese title race alive.

Sporting are second in the standings, five points adrift of leaders FC Porto but have a game in hand.