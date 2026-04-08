Hearts boss on title race: Celtic finale could be 'most dramatic fixture'

Open Extended Reactions

Hearts celebrate after grabbing an equaliser at Livingston. The result returned them to the summit of the table. Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images

Derek McInnes is excited about what he believes could be the "most dramatic fixture you can have" when Hearts visit Celtic on the last day of the Premiership season.

With six league matches remaining, the Jambos are one point ahead of second-placed Rangers, with Celtic a further two behind going into the final pre-split fixtures next weekend, where Hearts host Motherwell, the Hoops are at home to St Mirren and Rangers travel to Falkirk, whom they face again in the last day on May 16.

Hearts boss McInnes noted the annual noise around the make-up of the post-split fixtures, which also have some unusual times such as the 5.30pm BST kickoff on May 4 -- when Rangers visit Tynecastle -- but declared himself "excited about the prospect of the games coming up," including what could be a last-day shootout in the east end of Glasgow.

"The first [thought] was for the fans because obviously there's an effect on them getting 600 tickets, which is the way," said McInnes.

"But I also thought that the league's going to try and get a fixture at the death that would be pretty key and hopefully we're still in a chance of winning the title going into the last game.

"I think it's an unbelievable fixture if we are, particularly if Celtic have still got a chance as well.

"If both teams are still in the mix for winning the league, it's the most dramatic fixture you can have.

- Scottish Premiership run-in: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers' fixtures confirmed, league split explained

- Man wins five-figure payout from Celtic over historic abuse allegations

"Obviously Rangers are going to have a lot to say about that and they've got a difficult away game in last game in the season as well.

"I think it's up to the league and the TV companies to try and maximise the drama and we've got to accept that.

"But a brilliant game to be involved in, particularly if we still have an opportunity.

"When you look at the way the league is just now with six games to go, I think it's more likely to go to the last game than not."

McInnes revealed Tomas Magnusson would have a scan on a thigh problem sustained in training last week which would "maybe" keep him out for the rest of the season, while he confirmed the Gorgie club would appeal Marc Leonard's red card for a 'last man' tackle on Robbie Muirhead during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Livingston.

Asked if Magnusson was likely to be out for the rest of season, he added: "Maybe, we are just getting a second opinion."

He then offered some positive news on the injury front, saying: "Stuart Findlay back. Harry Milne is back running today, so not ruled out for the weekend.

"Magnusson out. Calem Nieuwenhof [hamstring] out, Ageu [thigh] out. [Stephen] Kingsley came through at Livingston.

"Craig Gordon [shoulder] is looking to try and do some goalkeeping work next week, he's improving steadily."