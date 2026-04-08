Spurs confirm Roberto De Zerbi's coaching staff, Alessandro Nesta not included

Check out Roberto De Zerbi's first interview as the new Tottenham head coach. (0:24)

Roberto De Zerbi: It's a very big honour to manage Tottenham (0:24)

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Tottenham have confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi has brought two members of staff with him, but former AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta has not been included.

The club announced on Wednesday that Marcattilio Marcattilii and Marcello Quinto have joined as fitness coach and senior professional development phase coach respectively.

There had been speculation that World Cup winner Nesta and ex-Spurs midfielder Sandro may be part of De Zerbi's backroom staff.

Nesta was appointed as head coach of Monza in 2024 in Serie A, but the club was relegated at the end of last season.

He has also managed at Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Roberto De Zerbi has signed a long-term contract at Spurs, days after the club parted ways with Igor Tudor. Tottenham Hotspur FC

Marcattilii and De Zerbi have spent a number of years together, first working with him at Italian outfit Foggia in 2015.

Meanwhile, Quinto reunites with the Italian at Tottenham after they worked together over the past three years at Brighton and Marseille.

Spurs have confirmed assistant Bruno Saltor, who joined last month after the arrival of Igor Tudor, will remain alongside Andreas Georgson, Cameron Campbell and Fabian Otte, who all joined in the summer.

Dean Brill and Stuart Lewis, who have previously supported the first team this season after spells in Tottenham's youth coaching set up, will continue in those roles.

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De Zerbi was announced as the team's new manager on a five-year deal at the start of this month to try and lift the team out of the relegation battle.

They currently sit 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the bottom three.

De Zerbi is the third manager this season to take charge after Thomas Frank was sacked after eight months.

Tudor was then appointed interim head coach before leaving after seven matches, managing only one win.

Information from PA contributed to this report.