Borussia Dortmund 'analysing' Jadon Sancho amid Man United uncertainty

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Borussia Dortmund's sporting director said the club is monitoring Jadon Sancho and weighing up the benefits of re-signing the Manchester United winger for a third spell.

Sancho, currently on loan at Aston Villa, will be out of contract at the end of this season and although there is a club option to extend for one year, sources have told ESPN that United have shown no desire to trigger it, meaning the English international could leave on a free this summer.

Dortmund's sporting managing director Lars Ricken told Sport Bild that they are looking for a player that can bring "quality" to the front line, with Germany international Julian Brandt leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho's contract expires at the end of 2025-26. Getty

"We are currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them," Ricken said.

"We are assessing whether they can improve our team. We are doing the same with Jadon.

"Of course, we are looking for an offensive player who brings quality, can help us immediately, and doesn't require an unrealistic transfer fee.

"In defense, Niklas Süle is leaving us, and Emre Can will be out for a while.

"So we are thinking about that area as well."

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Sancho made his breakthrough at Dortmund in 2017 before moving to United in an €85 million ($114m) deal in 2021.

He returned to the Bundesliga club on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season, then spent a year at Chelsea before joining Villa at the start of this season.

The winger has one goal and three assists in 31 appearances this season.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this story.