Struggling Leicester City lose appeal over points deduction

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Championship strugglers Leicester City have failed in their appeal against a six-point deduction imposed for breaching spending rules.

Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of both the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons, challenged an independent commission's decision to recommend the penalty for offences committed under the English Football League's (EFL) profit and sustainability rules for the three-year period up to 2024.

A Premier League statement said: "An independent commission's decision to recommend a six-point deduction on Leicester City Football Club this season has been upheld by an independent appeal board.

"The club were found by the commission to have breached the EFL's profit and sustainability rules for the period ending season 2023/24. The club appealed that decision on a number of grounds, including the power of the commission to recommend the points deduction, as well as the level of sanction. These were dismissed by the appeal board.

"The appeal board also dismissed a challenge by the Premier League, which was limited to the commission's decision not to increase the sanction on the club as a result of its breach of the League's rules regarding the late submission of its annual accounts."

Leicester, Premier League champions in 2016, currently lie in 22nd place in the second-tier Championship, one point from safety with five fixtures remaining, although the team immediately above them, Portsmouth, have a game in hand.

"With the matter now at an end and five games of the season remaining, everyone at the club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome of our season through our results on the pitch," Leicester said in a statement.

PA contributed to this report.