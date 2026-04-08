PSG 2-0 Liverpool: Doué, Kvaratskhelia give hosts first leg advantage - as it happened

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique and Vitinha downplay being 'favourites' to beat Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinal (1:29)

Enrique: There is no such thing as favourites in the Champions League (1:29)

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Liverpool are heading back to Anfield with a two-goal deficit to overturn after Paris Saint-Germain outclassed Arne Slot's team in the French capital on Wednesday.

Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were on the scoresheet in a game the hosts should really have won by more.

Mohamed Salah paid the price for Liverpool's 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City on Saturday by being dropped from Slot's starting XI for the match in Paris.

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Almost one year on from masterminding Liverpool's Premier League title triumph, Slot is facing growing unrest from the usually loyal Liverpool fanbase, with some -- including Jamie Carragher -- saying he has to go if Liverpool do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Reds are fifth in the Premier League table but without a win in three league games. However, their hopes have been boosted by the fact it has been confirmed that five Premier League teams will automatically qualify for the Champions League next season because of England's coefficient.

A seventh Champions League title would not only solidify Slot's position as manager, but it would also guarantee a spot in Europe's elite club competition next season.

PSG have progressed from each of their last four Champions League quarterfinal ties, and the holders are on a seven-game unbeaten run against English teams in the competition (W5, D2).