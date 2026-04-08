Lotte Wubben-Moy: Weight of England shirt a 'great privilege'

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Lotte Wubben-Moy says the weight of the England shirt comes with "great privilege" as she looks to establish her place in Sarina Wiegman's defence for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 27-year-old has played a key part in Arsenal's season so far and will be hoping she can become a regular component of the Lionesses' starting line-up.

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Wubben-Moy was selected as part of the England's European Championship-winning squad last summer, but did not feature on the pitch.

Since then, she has earned three caps against China, Ghana and Ukraine and is in line for selection for the qualifying matches against Spain and Iceland, the latter which will be the Lionesses' 500th game.

Speaking at St George's Park, she told a press conference: "When you put an England shirt on, you're part of a legacy that speaks beyond what you'd on a football pitch in 90 minutes.

"We are coming up to celebrating the 500th game for the Lionesses so to be able to stand on the shoulders of giants, I feel fortunate and privileged. More so to be able to contribute to the growth of the game and evolution of England women's football.

Lotte Wubben-Moy takes part in England training at St. Georges Park on Wednesday. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"That within itself to embody a noun like the Lionesses you are part of a pack, you are able to be yourself in. It's a weight we feel with great privilege."

Wubben-Moy has had to wait for her chance to become a regular part of the England setup, she made her debut in February 2021 after coming on as a second-half substitute in a 6-0 win over Northern Ireland and has gone on to earn 13 caps.

The two-time European Championship winner admitted her journey had been far from an easy ride.

She said: "It's a natural evolution as a football player, as with injuries and setbacks, you always have to trust the process.

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"I think for every individual your journey looks different. Mine hasn't always been smooth, but I think it has put me in better stead. I'm stronger, fitter, confident as a result of the journey I've had.

"I'd be lying if there weren't doubts, as a football player you teeter on the confidence of belief and I think ultimately when you live life constantly wanting to push yourself, you will only ever get good results."

England face Spain at Wembley next Tuesday before travelling to Reykjavik to play Iceland as they look to build on their perfect start of two wins from two matches.

It is the first time the Lionesses will meet the Spaniards since their penalty-shootout success in the Euros final in Switzerland last summer.

"I think for those of you that know the history of that fixture, it brings a lot of competition, weight and talent," Wubben-Moy added.

"I think that's something we all look forward to, playing against the best. The overriding feeling is a lot of respect and enjoyment."