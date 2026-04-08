Survey: Travel concerns could 'undermine' World Cup potential

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Concerns about personal safety, visas, ticket prices and U.S. government policies are topmost on international fans' minds as they weigh whether to travel to the United States for the World Cup in June, according to a newly released survey.

The results from the survey done by the non-profit U.S. Travel Association, coming barely two months before the June 11 World Cup kickoff, add to an already hazy outlook as fans complain about inflated ticket prices, host cities raise funding concerns and war in the Middle East wreaks logistical havoc. Iran has qualified for the World Cup, and all of its group stage games are scheduled in the United States.

"Success is not guaranteed," the U.S. Travel Association stated in announcing survey results from more than 9,500 respondents across 10 countries. "Concerns around safety, visa processing delays and shifting U.S. policy could dampen international arrivals and undermine the event's potential."

Although World Cup planners say they remain optimistic that international fans will come in droves based on tickets purchased by fans in over 200 countries and territories, little data on flight or hotel bookings has emerged to support assertions that attendance will be heavy.

Tournament sponsor FIFA reportedly has canceled thousands of hotel reservations in all three host countries -- the United States, Canada and Mexico. Forbes reports that hotels in various host venues are not seeing the demand they expected.

The survey did not include data on bookings, although it did provide forecasts of expected fan expenditures.

The association represents various tourism-industry entities including state and local tourism bureaus, popular destinations, airlines and the hotel industry. It has urged Congress to maintain federal funding of the Brand USA marketing organization that benefits the domestic travel industry.

ESPN requested, but has not received, access to the data behind the survey results.

According to the survey results released Wednesday, nearly one in four respondents cited visas and border processing as influencing their decision whether to come. The 10 markets surveyed included the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and recent travelers to the United States. International visitors for the World Cup are younger than leisure travelers, tend to stay longer and spend 67% more than other international travelers on vacation, according to the survey.

Respondents said they expect to spend around $5,048 per person, the survey said, while domestic U.S. soccer fans who plan to travel for games in other cities also expect to spend an average of $4,794.

FIFA has faced criticism over its use of variable or dynamic pricing for tickets this tournament, with changing prices based on demand, leaving fans reeling over high costs. Other expenses have also added to the pain.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) on April 6 announced limited round-trip tickets to Gillette stadium -- which will be called Boston stadium for the tournament -- priced at $80. The announcement drew concern from supporter groups in England and Scotland, with both nations scheduled to play at the stadium.

"There will be a lot of second mortgages and costs being put on credit cards. You can laugh about it, but there is a worry that some people are actually going to overextend themselves," Paul Goodwin, co-founder of the Scottish Football Supporters Association, told the Press Association. "It's another huge disappointment."

In February 2025, the U.S. Travel Association released a report stating that the U.S. air travel system is inadequately equipped for the millions of visitors expected for the World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics. It listed aging infrastructure, sluggish visa processing times and outdated security technology as the main obstacles in welcoming visitors to the country.