Luis Suárez, 39, open to Uruguay return ahead of World Cup

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Luis Suárez said he is open to a return to the Uruguay national team despite retiring from international duty in 2024, insisting he would never turn his back on his country.

"Obviously, the national team is always what you want," Suárez, 39, said in an interview this week with Uruguayan publication Diario Ovación.

"You start thinking about it today, turning it over in your mind, and with the World Cup near, if they need you ... what do you do? I will never say no to my country, never will I say no to my country.

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"I retired from the national team to make way for other players, and because I felt that a moment had arrived when I could no longer be of use to the squad. But if they need me, I will never say no to the national team. That is impossible -- as long as I am still playing, as long as I remain active."

Suárez announced his retirement from the Uruguayan national team in September 2024, stepping away as the all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 143 games across 17 years.

Luis Suárez scored his first goal of the season in Inter Miami's draw with Austin FC on Saturday. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

But he said his decision to retire has been difficult, slowly dimming his passion for the sport.

"You maintain the desire, that passion for football driven by goals and dreams, and you always dreamed of being part of the national team," Suárez added.

Obviously, I made the decision [to retire] for various reasons, but since I left, that flame for football has dimmed a little."

For now, Suárez remains focused on finding success with Inter Miami. He scored in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC for his first goal of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Miami head coach Javier Mascherano subsequently praised the performance of the former Barcelona forward, who signed a new one-year contract to remain at the club last December.

"I thought Luis looked excellent; he played a key role in securing the equalizer," Mascherano said. "I believe he had two other chances as well, the goal itself, plus another opportunity or two floating around the box."

Suárez and Inter Miami return to action on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.