Emery says Aston Villa 'responsible' to win due to history

Unai Emery said Aston Villa's history gives him a responsibility to succeed in Europe ahead of their Europa League quarterfinal first-leg clash with Bologna.

Villa have already played the Serie A side in this season's competition, John McGinn scoring the only goal of the opening game back in September.

Emery's Villa have shown their potential in European competitions in recent years -- a semifinal appearance in the Conference League in 2024 was followed by a quarterfinal in the Champions League last season.

Villa won the European Cup in 1982 and Emery said that honour gives his side a responsibility to do well.

He said: "Aston Villa's history is a massive history in a lot of things. One remarkable moment was when Aston Villa won the European Cup. It is something that makes us responsible, and makes us feel that we are in a club that was successful in Europe.

"Individually, I'm feeling comfortable during the years and thankful for the teams I was coaching with the possibility to win this title or in the Champions League or Conference League.

"Each moment is a different challenge. Everything we did before is done and to do it again is the challenge we have. Every day with the players and with Villa is to build something for the history of the club.

"To win in Europe is very, very difficult."

Bologna and Villa have met twice in the last two seasons, with the English side coming out on top on both occasions.

Since September's defeat, Bologna are unbeaten in their 11 matches in the competition.

Emery added: "Those two matches we played in Villa Park, how we knew Bologna is the same. How we play tomorrow will be more or less the same style.

"They are so, so intense and aggressive in their tactical idea, collectively getting a lot of duels. We've used our information from playing against them to try and understand how the match will go.

"Tomorrow we are ready, we are focused, trying to set our gameplan and trying to continue in our build, individually and collectively."

Emery also confirmed that winger Jadon Sancho will be missing for the trip to Italy.

"Sancho is not going to be out for a long time, but he's still out," Emery said. "Hopefully in a few days, maybe one or two weeks, he's coming back but he's progressing well."