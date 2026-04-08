VAR review: Cubarsi red changed Barça-Atléti. Was it deserved?

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Video assistant referee causes controversy every week whether it be the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup, but how are decisions made and are they correct?

This season, we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

Andy Davies (@andydaviesref) is a former Select Group referee, with over 12 seasons on the elite list, working across the Premier League and Championship. With extensive experience at the elite level, he has operated within the VAR space in the Premier League and offers a unique insight into the processes, rationale and protocols that are delivered on a Premier League matchday.

Referee: István Kovács

VAR: Christian Dingert

In the 43rd minute, Barcelona and Atlético were scoreless, playing 11 v 11. In the 44th minute, the hosts went down to 10. In the 45th minute, the visitors took a 1-0 lead.

The game changed when Pau Cubarsí was sent off, with Julián Álvarez scoring a delightful goal from the ensuing free kick. Atléti would add a second through Alexander Sørloth to seal a 2-0 win and set up a raucous return leg of this Champions League quarterfinal at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Pau Cubarsí was sent off after a video review in the 44th minute of Barcelona's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid on Wednesday. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Time: 44 minutes

Incident: VAR overturn. Red card to Barcelona's Cubarsí.

What happened: Atlético midfielder Giuliano Simeone was seemingly through on goal when Cubasrí appeared to trip up his opponent. The on-field referee awarded the free kick as expected. However, he only produced a yellow card for the Barcelona defender.

VAR decision: VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

VAR review: VAR took his time to review this situation and had to consider the referee's rationale for issuing a yellow card in this situation as opposed to a red. The on-field referee felt that the ball was behind the attacker when the trip was committed, meaning the attacker was not in full control of the ball and therefore did not meet the threshold for a red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Following several replays, the VAR felt the original decision was an error. His considerations were, without the trip by the defender, in real time the ball would have continued its path through into the penalty area and the Atlético attacker would have had the opportunity to score. The referee, following several looks at the incident, eventually agreed with the VAR and sent off Cubarsí.

Verdict: The correct outcome, in my opinion, and a positive VAR intervention. I was surprised that a yellow card was shown initially, as the situation had all the evidence of a red-card offense. However, the ball being airborne at the point the trip was committed would have made the decision more difficult and added a layer of doubt to the referee's decision-making process, and he would have been more comfortable with a yellow card given these circumstances.