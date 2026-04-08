Slot relieved despite Liverpool being 'ripped apart' by PSG

Steve Nicol says Liverpool will be thankful to be just two goals down heading into the second leg against PSG at Anfield. (1:10)

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PARIS -- Arne Slot said Liverpool still have hope of a Champions League fightback against Paris Saint-Germain, despite admitting his team were "ripped apart" by the European champions in a 2-0 quarterfinal first-leg defeat in the French capital.

Goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ensure that PSG will travel to Anfield for next Tuesday's second leg with a commanding lead, but Luis Enrique's side could have ended the game with a five or six goal victory due to the chances created.

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Slot deployed a 3-4-3 formation and dropped Mohamed Salah in an effort to frustrate PSG, but the tactic failed to keep the home side at bay.

Yet despite the first-leg loss, Slot says that Liverpool still salvage the tie and reach the semifinals by winning the second leg at Anfield.

"If you reflect on the whole game I think we are lucky with only losing 2-0," Slot said. "I think it was very good for us we are still in the tie, we can bring them to Anfield and we know how good Anfield can be for us.

"But of course you think you can do better. We were in survival mode for large parts of the game but maybe also the period of the season we are in, we are in survival mode.

Arne Slot watched as Paris Saint-Germain dominated his Liverpool side in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"They [PSG] have pace from everywhere all over the pitch, wherever you look you see incredible pace.

"[Achraf] Hakimi and [Nuno] Mendes are an unbelievable attacking threat -- they don't even sprint, it is a level above sprinting and you have to cope with that.

"Usually players like Jeremie [Frimpong] and Milos [Kerkez] are better equipped to cope than out-and-out wingers, but the moments we tried to press them, we are ripped apart.

"Every tactic has been tried over here, but the result is always the same, with Paris Saint-Germain blowing the opponent away.

"They were the better team. We didn't give up and that is why we still have a chance. They kept us alive by not scoring a few open chances."

Liverpool must now hope that the Anfield factor can inspire them to an unlikely second-leg victory and Slot says the club's supporters have a big part to play next week.

"We will hopefully show a different game at Anfield," Slot said. "If you want to press really aggressive, then fans can be really helpful, the atmosphere really loud.

"It is clear and obvious we will not play the same tactic as we played tonight, but football has shown so many times that anything is impossible

"In football, there are red cards, penalties and don't forget that Anfield can do a lot.

"Our fans do make a big difference for us, but that is also needed because it was completely clear today we need our fans more than ever."