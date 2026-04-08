Barcelona's Flick furious over bizarre missed red in loss

Frank Leboeuf and Stewart Robson debate the decision to hand Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi a red card in their first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. (1:45)

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BARCELONA, Spain -- Hansi Flick raged that Barcelona should have been given a penalty and Marc Pubill sent off after his team crashed to a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth scored after Pau Cubarsí was sent off for Barça to leave Atlético in a commanding position ahead of the second leg of the quarterfinal tie back in Madrid on Tuesday.

However, it was the decision not to award Barça a second-half penalty that infuriated Flick. Defender Pubill, already on a booking, stopped the ball with his hand in the area after Juan Musso had appeared to take a goal kick.

"I don't know what happens in the situation when the goalkeeper starts the game, the defender stops the ball with his hand and then plays again," Flick said in the postgame news conference.

"For me, it's a clear red card, well a second yellow card and a penalty. [The VAR] can explain why it's not [reviewed the play].

"I can't believe it's not a red card. It feels not good. It feels unfair. We have to accept it. We will fight next Tuesday."

The VAR had earlier intervened in the sending off of Cubarsí. The Barça defender had initially been shown a yellow card for a last-man challenge on Giuliano Simeone, but it was upgraded to red upon review.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick yells at the referee during his team's game against Atleti in the Champions League. Getty Images

Álvarez scored his ninth goal in the Champions League this season from the resulting free kick, with substitute Sørloth sealing Atlético's first win at Camp Nou since 2006 in the 70th minute.

"They scored two goals, they have big quality in the striker [position]," Flick added. "We know it's not easy to defend. The first goal we have to defend much better.

"We get the red card and the first goal comes for Atlético straight away ... the VAR was very focused today for Atlético. It's a German guy, so thanks Germany."

Barça had chances before and after Cubarsí's red card. Marcus Rashford, in for the injured Raphinha, ended the game with seven shots but he could not find a way past Musso, who made seven saves on the night.

Flick felt he saw enough from his team to suggest the tie is not over yet going into the second leg.

"We played good in the first half and also in the second half with one less player," he said. "With one player less we give everything; today we were not lucky.

"We will fight. It's not done yet. It's far away maybe, the semifinal, but we have a chance and we will try."