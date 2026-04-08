PSG rue Dembélé misses in dominant 1st-leg win over Liverpool

Steve Nicol says Liverpool will be thankful to be just two goals down heading into the second leg against PSG at Anfield. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said his side should have scored more after a dominant 2-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal in Paris.

Désiré Doué put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection midway through the second half.

- Slot relieved despite Liverpool being 'ripped apart'

- Salah kept on bench in Liverpool loss to PSG

But Ousmane Dembélé had an off night in front of goal, as the Ballon d'Or winner spurned three chances at Parc des Princes. Last season's Champions League winners also had a penalty overturned by the video assistant referee and a second penalty appeal waved away late on.

"It's a pity, clearly, we played very well and deserved more goals," Luis Enrique said, adding that he was surprised that Liverpool played so defensively.

Arne Slot left Mohamed Salah on the bench throughout the 90 minutes and switched to a more defensive formation.

"It's the first time under Arne Slot that they have played with five defenders this season," Luis Enrique added.

Ousmane Dembélé reacts after one of several missed chances in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Liverpool. Franco Arland/Getty Images

PSG took the lead when Dembélé showed great technique on the edge of the penalty area before flicking the ball left to Doué, whose deflected shot looped over Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and under the crossbar.

Having fluffed an earlier shot, Dembélé held his head in his hands after blazing over from close range in the 53rd following a cut back by Nuno Mendes. He also hit the post late on.

"We are satisfied with having won but I would say there's also a bit of frustration because we had clear chances that we could have taken and we know that going there at Anfield for the return leg will be complicated," PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery said.

"So the feeling is that maybe we should have scored three or four to be sure."

There was no such profligacy for Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia star cut in from the left flank in the 65th minute and, with typically quick feet, skipped past a defender and the goalkeeper before stroking in his team-leading eighth goal of the competition. He is also the first PSG player to score in four consecutive Champions League knockout games

"We had chances to score more," Kvaratskhelia said. "But I think it's OK, 2-0 is good but we have to stay concentrated."

When the two teams met last season in the round of 16, PSG advanced on penalties after losing 1-0 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.

The task seems less difficult this time around for PSG with Liverpool facing a trophyless season. However, six-time champion Liverpool overcame a 3-0 first-leg loss against Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals before winning 4-0 at home.

The second leg is next Tuesday at Anfield and it could be another busy night for Liverpool, even at home.

"We're not going there to defend, that's not in our mentality," Luis Enrique said. "But we know there will be moments when we will suffer at Anfield. I know that, having been there many times as a player and a coach."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.