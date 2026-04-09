UCL Stats: Kane on top with 49, Mbappé's 14 nears Benzema, Liverpool 0

The UEFA Champions League was back with first leg quarterfinal games involving Europe's top teams.

Bayern Munich went to Real Madrid and played an entertaining game, securing a slender advantage thanks to goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane. Premier League leaders Arsenal left it late to secure their win over Sporting CP.

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid scored two past 10-man Barcelona while Liverpool endured a difficult night against Paris Saint-Germain F.C who scored two but should've scored more.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the UEFA Champions League:

Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Munich

25

Michael Olise has provided the most assists (25) across all competitions in Europe's top five leagues.

Second best is Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes with 17.

9

Manuel Neuer became the first goalkeeper since detailed data collection to record nine saves against Real Madrid in a knockout match at the Bernabeu.

4

Harry Kane has scored or assisted in four consecutive UCL appearances against Real Madrid (two goals, two assists), the joint-longest run by a player against them in the competition (also 4 by Giovane Élber in 2002 and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2017).

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates with teammate Joshua Kimmich after scoring against Real Madrid. (Photo by Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

49 and 30

Kane now has 49 goals in all club competitions this season. He also became the third player to score 30 UCL goals for Bayern Munich after Robert Lewandowski (69) and Thomas Müller (57).

1

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recorded his first assist for Real Madrid in the Champions League, becoming the fourth English player to do so in the competition, after Jude Bellingham (nine), David Beckham (seven) and Steve McManaman (four).

15

Luis Díaz became the first Colombian international to score 15 UCL goals.

14

Kylian Mbappé became the first player to score 14+ goals in a single UCL season since Karim Benzema in 2021-22 (15).

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

9

Based on xG of shots on target faced (excl. OGs), David Raya has prevented more goals than any other goalkeeper across the last two UCL editions (+9 - 12 conceded from 21 xG on target).

13

Declan Rice won possession 13 times against Sporting CP, the most by an Arsenal midfielder in a UCL knockout stage match since Mikel Arteta, versus Bayern Munich in February 2013 (13).

38

Arsenal have had 38 goal involvements by substitutes across all competitions this season (24 goals, 14 assists), more than any other team across Europe's big five leagues.

11

Arsenal have extended UCL unbeaten streak to 11 games, the club's longest in the competition in 20 years since going unbeaten in the first 12 games of the 2005-06 season.

Liverpool 0-2 PSG

0.17

Liverpool had an xG of 0.17 against PSG, which was their lowest tally in all competitions under Arne Slot.

In fact, their two lowest attacking xG performances across the 105 matches since Slot took charge have both been recorded away to PSG (0.27 in March 2025).

play 1:10 Nicol: PSG could've put six past Liverpool Steve Nicol says Liverpool will be thankful to be just two goals down heading into the second leg against PSG at Anfield.

0

Liverpool failed to record a shot on target in an UCL match for the first time since November 2020 against Atalanta.

4

Liverpool have lost four straight away games in all competitions for the first time since February-April 2012.

1

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia became the first PSG player to score in four UCL knockout stage games in a row.

8

Kvaratskhelia has eight goals in the UCL knockout stage for PSG, second best in club history behind Mbappé's 14.

Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid

7

Marcus Rashford became only the second English player on record (since 2003-04) to have 7+ shots in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage match after Wayne Rooney for Manchester United vs Milan in the 2009-10 round of 16 (9).

9

Julián Alvarez has scored nine UCL goals this season, the most by an Atlético Madrid player in a single season, overtaking Diego Costa's eight in 2013-14 season.

play 0:59 Nicol still backs Barcelona after first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid Steve Nicol explains why he still believes Barcelona will beat Atletico Madrid to a semifinal spot despite losing 2-0 in the first leg.

5

Among Argentina internationals, only Lionel Messi (4 times) scored more UCL knockout stage goals in a season than Alvarez's five this season.

1

Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to be sent off twice as a teenager, also receiving his marching orders in last season's round of 16 first leg against Benfica.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.