Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Real Madrid work on mega midfield swap deal

Craig Burley wonders whether Arne Slot's job will be on the line when Liverpool face PSG at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister could swap clubs, while Manchester City have joined the race to sign 16-year-old Hertha Berlin defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is wanted by Real Madrid, who could offload Eduardo Camavinga in return. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

- Real Madrid and Liverpool are working on deals for Eduardo Camavinga and Alexis Mac Allister to swap clubs, according to TEAMtalk. The Reds have been long-time admirers of Camavinga, while Los Blancos are planning a reshuffle in their midfield. The Spanish side are pushing to sign Manchester City's Rodri but also want another midfielder alongside the 29-year-old, with Chelsea's Enzo Fernández and Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha being considered as well as Mac Allister.

- Manchester City have joined the race to sign 16-year-old Hertha Berlin defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, says Fabrizio Romano. Eichhorn is considered one of the top young midfielders in Europe and has impressed in the German Bundesliga despite his age. City have made a habit of targeting young players in recent windows, with U.S. wonderkid Cavan Sullivan (when he turns 18 in 2027), Norway's Sverre Nypan and Brazil defender Vitor Reis already signed as teenagers.

- AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs keen to land Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Both Serie A clubs are interested in bringing in the 37-year-old if he leaves the Blaugrana as a free agent this summer, but he has still not decided on his future. There have been no official offers yet, but there is genuine interest from Italy despite the Poland international's high salary.

- Borussia Dortmund are weighing up another move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, says Bild. Sancho, 26, moved to Dortmund from Manchester City's academy in 2017 and flourished before he was allowed to join Man United for €85 million in 2021. But after three loan moves (including back to Dortmund in 2024) he is set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. Dortmund are also watching Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani but reportedly aren't currently interested in Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, and the club's sporting director Lars Ricken said: "We are currently looking at a lot of players and analyzing them. We are assessing whether they can improve our team. We are doing the same with Jadon."

- Chelsea are very impressed with the progress of Werder Bremen center back Karim Coulibaly and have entered the race to sign him this summer, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. Coulibaly, 18, is reportedly being scouted by various top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. Werder Bremen are hoping to bring in a fee of around €50 million from clubs looking to sign the Germany U21 international.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland looks at Eduardo Camavinga's future.

There's no doubt that Camavinga's future at Real Madrid is being questioned right now like never before. The midfielder -- still just 23 -- previously had persistent injuries as an excuse for not consolidating his place in Madrid's starting XI since arriving in 2021. But this season, he has got plenty of opportunities (1,217 minutes in LaLiga, and 454 minutes in the Champions League) under both Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa, and hasn't made the most of them. This Madrid team badly needs a player with many of Camavinga's characteristics. But instead, at this crunch stage of the season, Arbeloa has opted for Arda Güler and young Thiago Pitarch in his midfield four alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde. In Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Camavinga was an unused substitute. That came after Camavinga was singled out for criticism by many fans and the Madrid media for his role in Real Mallorca's opening goal in the team's 2-1 defeat in LaLiga last Saturday, when he failed to track goal scorer Manu Morlanes' run from midfield, in a loss which came close to ruling Madrid out of the title race. Camavinga has a long-term contract until 2029, so he's also a player who, if Madrid do want to revamp the squad this summer after a disappointing campaign, could raise significant funds with a departure. The names mentioned here -- Rodri, Mac Allister, Fernandez and Vitinha -- have all been mentioned frequently as potential Madrid targets to bring some of the qualities this season's midfield has lacked. ESPN has reported that Vitinha is the player Madrid like most, but signing him from PSG would be extremely difficult, while Fernandez's contract until 2032 at Chelsea is another obstacle. Mac Allister would be a more feasible target, with his Liverpool contract up in 2028, although it's not yet clear how much the Premier League club would expect to receive in a transfer fee if they were to let him go, and swap deals very rarely materialize. But still, Camavinga's future is definitely one to watch this summer.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:10 Burley: Arsenal were dull and boring vs Sporting CP Craig Burley believes Arsenal were underwhelming and failed to impress despite their 1-0 win over Sporting CP.

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are in talks about the prospect of signing AFC Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi. (Caught Offside)

- Everton are not expected to trigger the £50 million clause to permanently sign winger Jack Grealish from Manchester City but are confident they can reach an agreement for him to stay. (Athletic)

- Juventus and Atletico Madrid want to sign Ederson but Atalanta won't lower their valuation of around €40 million for the midfielder. (Tuttosport)

- West Ham United have no interest in letting midfielder Mateus Fernandes leave despite concrete interest from Manchester United and others. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Arsenal are stepping up their interest in signing a center back as they look at Real Madrid's Victor Valdepenas and Como's Jacobo Ramon. (Caught Offside)

- Central defender Gleison Bremer could leave Juventus in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia has emerged as a serious option for Newcastle United as they look to sign a striker. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa have set their sights on a deal to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is more likely to move to Newcastle United than he is to join Chelsea. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are willing to offer Leon Goretzka a three-year contract worth at least €5 million-per-season, as they aim to beat off competition to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder as a free agent this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- There is a three-way race between Napoli, AC Milan and Roma for Kerim Alajbegovic, who has been re-signed by Bayer Leverkusen from RB Salzburg. (Calciomercato)

- Napoli have put Benfica's Richard Rios at the top of the list of players to strengthen their midfield, but no official offer has been submitted yet. (Sky Italia)

- Nottingham Forest are hopeful they can sign Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi for under the €40 million agreed in January. (Football Insider)

- Freiburg are interested in Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka, but he is leaning towards a move in the Premier League. (Florian Plettenberg)