Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool as a 'lower division side' in PSG loss

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool's 2-0 defeat against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. (0:50)

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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has compared watching Arne Slot's side to "a team from a lower division" after they lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool's hopes of progressing to the semifinals were dented by a fantastic PSG side, after goals from Désiré Doué and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia handed the reigning Premier League champions a 16th defeat this season.

Carragher criticised Slot's men, insisting the scoreline should have been "five or six" and doesn't believe Liverpool can turn this around at Anfield.

"That was like watching a team from a lower division," Carragher said on CBS Sports Golazo.

"It was actually a great result for Liverpool, because it could have been, and should have been, five or six.

Liverpool failed to register a shot against PSG. Getty

"The gulf in class was very worrying from a Liverpool point of view.

"How has it gotten that bad?"

Slot set up with a back five, deploying Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as wing backs, but Carragher insisted the head coach got it very tactically wrong and left Liverpool even more exposed against the European champions.

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"The manager has tried something but he's got it massively wrong tactically, how he went about it," Carragher said.

"They were actually more open with the back five than they would be with the back four because they went man-to-man all over the pitch and the three centre backs had to cover the width of the pitch.

"But, what I must also say is that it's not just the system of Liverpool and getting it wrong tactically, PSG were absolutely out of this world. It was like watching Pep Guardiola's Barcelona."