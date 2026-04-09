Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí targets UWCL semifinal return

Lianne Sanderson and Ali Krieger preview Bayern vs. Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals. (1:40)

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Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí hopes to return to action in time for the Women's Champions League semifinal return leg against Bayern Munich on May 2.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner has been sidelined since Dec. 1, after breaking a bone in her leg while on international duty with Spain.

Asked about her return timeline, Bonmatí, 28, told Movistar Futbol while watching the men's team in action on Wednesday at the Camp Nou: "I can't confirm anything, but my aim is to be here [at the Camp Nou] against Bayern."

Aitana Bonmatí has been out of action since Dec.1. Getty

Barcelona routed Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate to reach their eighth consecutive women's Champions League semifinal, where they will meet Bayern on April 25.

"I really enjoyed watching the quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou," Bonmatí said.

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"It was incredibly exciting -- but it hurt to watch from the sidelines, and I hope to be on the pitch next time; I can't wait any longer."

Bonmatí and Barça have plenty to look forward to as they are on course to win four trophies this season.

The Spanish Supercopa winners are 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the Liga Femenina with five games remaining.

Barça take on Atlético Madrid in the Copa de la Reina final on May 16.