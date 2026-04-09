Man United line up preseason friendlies in the Nordics

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Manchester United have confirmed they will play a series of preseason friendlies in Finland, Norway and Sweden over the summer.

The Red Devils will first face Championship side Wrexham in Helsinki at the Olympic Stadium in Finland on Jul. 18, followed by a clash against Rosenborg in Norway's Trondheim's Lerkendal Stadium six days later.

United, who are currently third in the Premier League, will then head to Stockholm to take on Atlético Madrid in the Snapdragon Cup at the Strawberry Arena on Aug. 1.

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The team will stay in Sweden and will play Paris Saint-Germain one week later in Gothenburg. The French side are top of Ligue 1.

To finish off their summer campaign, United will face Leeds United in Dublin on Aug. 12.

"Following the announcement of our match against Leeds in Dublin, we're excited to confirm four more pre-season fixtures in the Nordics," Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox said.

"We're delighted to be playing in some fantastic cities, against opponents who will provide a strong test for us.

"We have the best fans in the world, and this schedule gives us a great opportunity to connect with our supporters across Europe. We're really looking forward to getting out there and putting in the hard work ahead of a big season."

It is unknown who the team's manager is going to be as interim boss Michael Carrick is currently only in charge until the end of the season.