Dream Europe move or romance of the one-club man? Shunki Higashi isn't thinking about either

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HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Since he made his professional debut back in 2018, Shunki Higashi has established himself as a mainstay in the Sanfrecce Hiroshima lineup -- as well as one of the J1 League's most-consistent performers.

From the 2020 season, he has made over 30 league appearances in each campaign barring 2022 -- when he had to endure some issues with fitness and form.

Although capable of playing in a more-advanced position, Higashi -- in Sanfrecce's now-trademark 3-4-3 formation that was implemented by former coach Michael Skibbe and has been continued by his successor Bartosch Gaul -- has made the left wing-back spot his very own.

He is no slouch when it comes to defending, but the role also allows him to constantly utilise his greatest asset: bombing down the flank and sending in tantalising deliveries on his wand of a left foot -- one of the best in the land.

Although he is far from the flashiest, headline-grabbing player, it is perhaps curious that the 25-year-old has never been linked with a move to Europe -- especially given the number of exports the J.League regularly ships abroad.

But his ship has hardly sailed.

Japan captain Wataru Endo only left the domestic scene at the age of 25 but has since gone on to win the Premier League with Liverpool. Another current Samurai Blue star in Junya Itō only moved to Europe a year older.

But if the chance to move abroad never materialises, perhaps Higashi can draw motivation from one of football's romantic but increasingly-rare tropes: the one-club man.

While there is plenty of player movement within Japanese football, there is still a significant number who have plied their trade entirely for one team.

Some famous ones include former Kawasaki Frontale maestro Kengo Nakamura and Sanfrecce's own loyal stalwart Toshihiro Aoyama, who retired at the end of 2024 with 480 league appearances to his name -- and just seven games shy of 600 in all competition.

Higashi is already up to 212 league appearances despite his relative youth.

But as he approaches the peak years of his career, which path would he be leaning towards? Neither, apparently.

"It doesn't matter if I go to Europe or stay here in Japan," Higashi told ESPN, via an interpreter, in an exclusive interview.

"What is most important is that I keep improving every day. I feel that, even if I stay here, I can still improve.

"Perhaps it's a question of the moment. If I have a good, good offer from Europe, maybe I'll go there. If I have a good offer here in Japan at Sanfrecce, I'll stay here.

"To be honest, I've never thought about it [being a one-club man]. As I said, what is most important is to live in the moment -- playing well, scoring and assisting.

"If I can do that, then many clubs will want me and, if there's a good offer, then I'll think about it.

"But all my focus is just on the current moment."

Higashi may not be looking too far ahead but he does seem very settled in Hiroshima. And the fact that he isn't the only one speaks plenty about the club's culture.

Shunki Higashi's stunning 30-yard freekick helped Sanfrecce Hiroshima to a 3-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol in the final of last season's J.League Cup. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Centre-back Hayato Araki and goalkeeper Keisuke Osako are other current one-club men at Sanfrecce. Then, there is Sho Sasaki, who has been with the team since 2015 and has made over 300 appearances in all competition.

There are also others like Hayao Kawabe, who -- apart from his time on loan at Jubilo Iwata early in his career and in Europe -- has only represented Sanfrecce, as well as Tsukasa Shiotani, whose two spells at the club sandwich a stint in United Arab Emirates with Al Ain and combine for over 260 league appearances.

So just what is it that makes players happy to stay rooted at Sanfrecce?

"A lot of players come through our academy -- that's one reason," Higashi explained.

"Another reason is that we have a new stadium [Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima, which was opened in 2024]. We have good facilities. The stadium helps with the good atmosphere in games, which is maybe why some players join from other clubs.

"I think these are all reasons why many players stay here."

Of course, winning silverware is another incentive - and Sanfrecce are never far away from contending.

With eight top-flight titles, including those from the Japan Soccer League era, Sanfrecce rank only behind Kashima Antlers as the most-successful club in the country -- although it has now been over a decade since they last lifted the J1 League trophy in 2015.

They have in that time, however, won two J.League Cups -- including last year when they beat Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 in the final, with Higashi netting their second with a sublime freekick from almost all of 30 yards.

Yet, just as he isn't looking too far into the future, Higashi is also not one to overly dwell on the past.

"It was important in that moment -- to get that trophy," he added. "But, to be honest, thinking about the entire season, I was unable to play better at the beginning.

"I'm focusing on more consistency through the whole season. That's just my focus. This season, my target is to increase my number of assists and goals.

"Of course, I've now been here for nine years. I have to take more responsibility but, looking around, we have a lot of other senior players as well.

"Instead of just talking, I want to show them that I'll take more responsibility through my playing."

So perhaps a move to Europe will eventually. Or maybe he eventually be added to the respected list of one-club men.

The time to think about those will come when they come.

For now, Shunki Higashi just wants to live in the present.