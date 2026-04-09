Liverpool can't give up hope on comeback vs. PSG - Virgil van Dijk

Julien Laurens reacts to Liverpool's first leg performance in their 2-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Virgil van Dijk said he knows few people will give Liverpool a chance of turning around their Champions League quarterfinal with Paris Saint-Germain but is not giving up hope seven years on from the extraordinary Anfield comeback against Barcelona.

Arne Slot's stumbling side suffered a third straight loss in all competitions -- and 16th of a miserable campaign -- as the perennial Ligue 1 champions ran out 2-0 victors in Wednesday's first leg.

Liverpool were fortunate not to concede more as reigning champions PSG's wastefulness prevented the scoreline being even greater, yet their hopes are hanging by a thread heading into Tuesday's reverse fixture at Anfield.

Van Dijk is ready to fight and sees some similarities with an even greater turnaround in 2019, when the Reds overcame a three-goal first-leg deficit against Barcelona with an unforgettable 4-0 home win to reach the final.

"Back then, you play one of the best teams in Europe, with obviously one of the best players ever in that team and we had injuries like you said, and now we play against the best team in Europe," the Liverpool captain said.

"They're obviously the European champion, so I think it is similar in terms of, on paper, probably no one gives us a chance.

"So, it starts with the belief, it starts with the belief that comes within yourself.

"Starts with the belief that we get from our manager, the right game plan, and the intensity that we have to put in from the first second to the last if you really want to achieve something.

"That's what I want. And that's what I'm going to tell my boys. We have to show it. We have show the desire, show the fight -- that's the least you have to do as a Liverpool player."

Van Dijk was pleased by the battling spirit shown in a tough first leg in France, which came four days after he admitted the players gave up during the 4-0 English FA Cup quarterfinal humiliation at Manchester City.

There looks precious little chance of them throwing in the towel against PSG at Anfield, which he believes "100 percent" can help the team salvage this tie.

"At the end of the day, you need everything clicking together to turn this around because we play against a team that is just outstanding in every department," Van Dijk said.

"But it also comes back to yourself, and to the belief, and the pride: we are Liverpool.

"That's why this particular moment hurts so much personally, and it should hurt as well for each and everyone there in the dressing room."

Liverpool failed to register a shot against PSG. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Liverpool will first look to secure a morale-boosting victory against Fulham on Saturday as under-fire Slot's fifth-placed side continue their quest to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Van Dijk says results have been "unacceptable" a year on from winning the Premier League, with their drop-off and star Mohamed Salah's impending exit adding to a feeling this is the end of an era.

He said: "It's down to us as players to actually realise that we have to do it all together. We need each other."