ISL: Late Golui header helps Jamshedpur hold Mumbai City to 1-1 draw

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

Apr 9: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30pm)

Apr 10: NorthEast United vs SC Delhi (5pm), FC Goa vs Odisha FC (7:30pm)

Apr 11: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal (5pm), Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters (7:30pm)

Apr 12: Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan SC (5pm), Mohun Bagan vs Punjab (7:30pm)

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

(Sarthak Golui 90' -- Brandon Fernandes 45+2')

A dramatic late equaliser from substitute Sarthak Goloui cancelled out Brandon Fernandes' first-half strike as Jamshedpur FC held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash in in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

The result keeps Mumbai City FC at the top of the standings with 18 points, while Jamshedpur FC move to second with 15 points.

The match began at a high tempo, with both sides showing attacking intent early on. Mumbai City had the first attempt in the fourth minute through right winger Vikram Partap Singh, while Jamshedpur responded with a series of forward moves led by Mohammed Sanan, Raphael Messi Bouli, and Ritwik Das.

Despite Jamshedpur's sustained pressure, it was Mumbai City who struck on the brink of half-time with a well-worked move. Joni Kauko initiated the attack on the left flank before finding Noufal PN, who squared the ball into the box for Brandon Fernandes. The midfielder's shot took a heavy deflection off Stephen Eze, to wrong-foot Albino Gomes and roll into the far corner.

As the match entered its closing stages, Jamshedpur intensified their search for an equaliser. Phurba Lachenpa produced a vital save from a long throw, but the pressure finally told in the 90th minute.

From a corner delivered by Nikola Stojanović, the ball travelled towards the far post where Golui rose to meet it, guiding a header that struck the underside of the crossbar and crossed the line, sending the home crowd into delirium;