Premier League live updates: Spurs at Sunderland for De Zerbi's first game

It's the first Premier League weekend of April, and we have several different races to be determined! From relegation, European qualification, and actual title aspirations, we are getting into the nitty-gritty of the league, as today's matches won't be any different.
We start things off at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur -- now under new manager Roberto De Zerbi -- who desperately need to win to climb out of the relegation zone. And in our match of the day, we have Chelsea -- looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League -- hosting Manchester City, fresh from beating Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup and also looking to compete for the Premier League title until the very end.
Enjoy all the updates from today's matches!