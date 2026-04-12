        <
        >

          Premier League live updates: Spurs at Sunderland for De Zerbi's first game

            Apr 12, 2026, 01:15 PM

            It's the first Premier League weekend of April, and we have several different races to be determined! From relegation, European qualification, and actual title aspirations, we are getting into the nitty-gritty of the league, as today's matches won't be any different.

            We start things off at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur -- now under new manager Roberto De Zerbi -- who desperately need to win to climb out of the relegation zone. And in our match of the day, we have Chelsea -- looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League -- hosting Manchester City, fresh from beating Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup and also looking to compete for the Premier League title until the very end.

            Enjoy all the updates from today's matches!