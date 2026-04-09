Europa League and Conference League LIVE: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace latest updates

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Three English sides are among the teams in UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal first leg action on Thursday, and you can follow it all here with ESPN.

Six matches will kickoff at 8 p.m. -- three in each competition. Aston Villa visit Serie A outfit Bologna after a 3-0 aggregate win in the league phase vs. Lille in the Europa League.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest will visit two-time winners Porto, with Freiburg taking on Celta Vigo in the third UEL clash. The fourth was a 1-1 draw between Braga and Real Betis, which was played out on Wednesday night.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace welcome Fiorentina, as the south London side remain in trophy contention amid a difficult season.

It's been a week of mixed fortunes for English sides in Europe so far. Arsenal took a 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, securing a fifth spot in next season's tournament for Premier League clubs.

But Liverpool were outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain a day later in the French capital, leaving them with a 2-0 deficit to overcome at Anfield.

Palace, Forest and Villa will be hoping take first leg advantages this evening, with two of the clubs enjoying the home advantage in the return legs next week.