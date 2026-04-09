Barcelona file complaint to UEFA after penalty denied in Atlético loss

Hansi Flick says VAR was "very focused" on Atletico Madrid in Barcelona's 2-0 loss in the Champions League. (2:25)

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Barcelona have filed a complaint with UEFA after being denied a penalty, which also could have led to defender Marc Pubill being sent off, in Wednesday's Champions League 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Pubill, on a booking, stopped the ball with his hand after Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso had appeared to restart play with a goal kick.

Barça were incensed at the time, appealing for a penalty, but referee Istvan Kovacs did not deem it a spot kick and the VAR Christian Dingert did not intervene.

"The club's legal services have filed a formal complaint with UEFA regarding the events that occurred in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match played against Atlético Madrid," a Barça statement said.

"The club believes that there was refereeing conduct contrary to current regulations, with a direct impact on the course of the match and its result.

Barcelona fell to a 2-0 defeat in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home to Atlético Madrid. Photo By Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

"The complaint focuses on a specific incident. In the 54th minute of the match, after play had correctly resumed, an opposing player handled the ball inside the penalty area without a penalty being awarded.

"Barcelona consider that this decision, together with the serious lack of intervention from VAR, constitutes a significant error. Consequently, the club has requested the opening of an investigation, access to the referees' communications and, where appropriate, official acknowledgment of the errors and the adoption of the relevant measures.

"In this same regard, Barcelona consider that this is not the first time that, in recent editions of the UEFA Champions League, incomprehensible refereeing decisions have seriously harmed the team, creating a clear comparative disadvantage and preventing them from competing on equal terms with other clubs."

The bizarre incident took place with Atlético leading 1-0 at Camp Nou via a Julián Álvarez goal after Pau Cubarsí had been sent off for the home side.

Alexander Sørloth added a second goal in the 70th minute as Diego Simeone's side recorded a 2-0 win ahead of next week's quarterfinal second leg at the Metropolitano.

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Barça coach Hansi Flick was furious at the failure to give the penalty and, subsequently, what would likely have been a second yellow card for Pubill.

"For me, it's a clear red card, well a second yellow card and a penalty," Flick said in the post game news conference.

"[The VAR] can explain why it's not [reviewed the play]. I can't believe it's not a red card. It feels not good. It feels unfair.

"The VAR was very focused today for Atlético. It's a German guy, so thanks Germany."