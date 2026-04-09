'Legend' Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool at end of season

Julien Laurens reacts to Liverpool's first leg performance in their 2-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season after nine years at Anfield, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

The Scotland defender has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield since joining from Hull City in 2017.

- Stick or sack? Slot's Liverpool future dominates UCL talking points

- Slot relieved despite Liverpool being 'ripped apart'

"After nine hugely successful campaigns at Anfield, the Scotland captain will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer," Liverpool said in a news release.

"He will do so as a genuine Liverpool legend, having played a fundamental role in the successes of recent years over the course of his 373 appearances to date."

Robertson's contract expires in the summer and he has lost his place in the first team this season following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The 32-year-old has been limited to just 15 starts this season

ESPN reported that Liverpool entered talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential transfer in January after Robertson indicated his interest in a move, however he ultimately decided to remain at Anfield amid a host of defensive injuries.

Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool this summer after nine seasons at the club. Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"It's never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family's life for the last nine years," Robertson told the club's website. "But for me, players move on, other people move on - the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans.

"I've had an amazing nine years here. Look, I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I've had opportunities to leave and I've not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn't change that for the world.

"But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me.

"I'll always look back on amazing memories at this football club, I've put my heart and soul into the club for nine years and I've not got many regrets. I've grown as a man and as a person. This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey."

Although he had to wait to establish himself as first-choice under Jurgen Klopp, Roebrtson eventually supplanted Alberto Moreno and made the left-back spot his own for the remainder of Klopp's tenure and beyond, with the medals piling up.

"I'll let other people say if I'm a Liverpool legend or not -- I think you know me well enough that I will never accept that," Robertson added.

"But from minute one I came into this football club, I wanted to be successful. I wanted to try to bring trophies back to this football club, try to help put us back onto a place where I believe this football club belongs.

"I'm very proud that I've been a part of fantastic teams that have been able to do that. The club means everything to me."

PA contributed to this report.