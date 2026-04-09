Auburn, Texas A&M to host Messi, Argentina for World Cup tuneups

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni believes "the whole world" wants to see Lionel Messi play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:15)

Lionel Scaloni: The whole world wants to see Lionel Messi play at the World Cup (2:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi and three-time World Cup champions Argentina will play two 2026 World Cup warm-up games in the United States -- the first on June 6 vs. Honduras at Texas A&M and the second on June 9 vs. Iceland at Auburn, the federation confirmed on Thursday.

The June 6 match will be played at Kyle Field, marking the second international soccer match in the history of the venue. Mexico played Brazil at the stadium in June of 2024 with 85,249 fans in attendance.

"We're proud to welcome international soccer back to College Station," City of College Station mayor John Nichols said in a news release. "Events like this showcase our ability to host on a global stage and give our community and visitors the chance to experience something truly special right here at home."

Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium is the venue for the match vs. Iceland on June 9 and will mark the first international soccer game in the stadium's 87-year history.

"To have the reigning FIFA World Cup champions choose Auburn as the site of their last match before defending their title represents a tremendous achievement and an incredible opportunity for Auburn Athletics and Auburn University," Auburn athletics director John Cohen said in a news release. "This exhibition between Argentina and Iceland will bring worldwide attention and exposure to Auburn and our community."

In their first and only game against Iceland, Argentina were held to a surprise 1-1 draw during the 2018 World Cup opener in Russia.

The defending World Cup champions will then travel to their base camp at the training center of MLS club Sporting KC in preparation of their first Group J matches June 16 vs. Algeria in Kansas City, Missouri, June 22 vs. Austria in Arlington, Texas, and June 27 vs. Jordan in Arlington, Texas.