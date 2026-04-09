Source: Cincinnati exploring move to bring Neymar to MLS

Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

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Neymar has emerged as the latest global soccer icon to draw interest from MLS, as FC Cincinnati has begun exploring options to bring the Santos star to the United States, a source told ESPN's Nathalia Ferrão on Thursday.

Cincinnati has initiated contact with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star's representatives to gauge his interest and open preliminary discussions regarding a move, the source added.

Neymar remains under contract with his boyhood club Santos through the end of 2026 after extending his deal for one year last December. Cincinnati's inquiry, according to the source, focused on whether he would consider a transition to MLS and the financial framework required to facilitate such a high-caliber signing.

The Athletic was the first to report news of the move.

Any decision regarding Neymar's future was expected to be deferred until after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, regardless of whether Neymar plays for Brazil. He has not been called up to represent the five-time World Cup champions since October 2023.

Neymar has been absent from the Santos squad for the past two weeks because of a knee injury, limiting him to six appearances in 2026, in which he recorded three goals and three assists.

But Santos coach Cuca said Tuesday that Neymar underwent a knee procedure during the international break to "be raring to go" leading up to the World Cup in June.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has said repeatedly that Neymar would be considered for selection for the World Cup roster if he was fully fit.

Over the most recent international break, Brazil lost 2-1 to France in a friendly and then beat Croatia 3-1 in the second exhibition of the March window.