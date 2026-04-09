Crystal Palace enjoy 'special' night with rout of Fiorentina

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Oliver Glasner said he could feel "something special" at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace secured a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first leg of their Conference League quarterfinal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, making his first start since January, set Palace on their way with a first-half penalty, Tyrick Mitchell doubled the Eagles' lead before the break, and Ismaila Sarr's header on the stroke of fulltime ensured Palace will carry a comfortable advantage into next week's second leg.

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It was a more comfortable and confident Palace side that emerged on Thursday night in south London, where it felt like both players and supporters were aligned on a mission to raise the bar.

"It's a pleasure for everybody as long as the European journey lasts," Glasner said. "Of course Fiorentina is a big name, Italian football is a big name, and so everybody expected a very tight game, whereas in the last games it felt like everybody expected a clear win.

"The circumstances were different. I think all of this created a special atmosphere today, and I think this is the special atmosphere we needed always. Playing a European competition is always something special, especially when you have it the first time in your club's history.

"Today I could feel that there was something special, and I think it was a special atmosphere and a special performance."

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Crystal Palace ahead in their win over Fiorentina. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Mateta was inserted into the lineup in place of the suspended Jørgen Strand Larsen, and scored his first Palace goal since New Year's Day when he slotted home a 24th-minute penalty.

He nearly added a second seven minutes later, but Palace still managed to double their advantage when Tyrick Mitchell recycled the rebound past David de Gea.

Sarr, who has been instrumental to Palace's European campaign, was then teed up by a fine Daichi Kamada cross and powered a stylish header home.

Some sections of the Palace fanbase were unhappy in January, when Mateta expressed a desire to leave but was prevented a desired move to AC Milan due to a knee issue.

He was met with a mixed reception when he returned to action in mid-March, but on Thursday night was met with a warm ovation when he was subbed off late on.

"I think that's what JP deserves," Glasner said. "He always gives 100 percent effort to the team, 100 percent effort for Crystal Palace, and he's got so many important goals for us.

"He had a tough period, he was six weeks he couldn't hit the ball and train on the pitch and he was really working hard to get back.

"I'm pleased for him, I'm pleased for Crystal Palace, because he's a great player, a great striker and we will need him.

"I think he will need to rest against Newcastle [on Sunday], but then it's great to have Jørgen Strand Larsen back. It looks quite good right now."