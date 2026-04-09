Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus may need surgery after injury setback

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Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus has suffered an injury setback and could require surgery, the Premier League club said Thursday.

Kudus has been sidelined since Jan. 4 due to a quad injury, but had been set to return to training during the March international break.

However, new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has been dealt an early blow with Kudus' anticipated availability for the final seven games of the campaign now in doubt.

"We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his return from injury," Tottenham said in a statement.

Mohammed Kudus was injured on Jan. 4 against Sunderland. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

"The Ghana international forward suffered a significant quad injury during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland in January.

"He had returned to team training during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery."

With Kudus' nation Ghana involved in this summer's World Cup, the former West Ham attacker also faces a race against time to feature in the tournament in America.

Kudus has played 26 times for Tottenham since a £55 million move in July and started nine games in a row before he suffered his initial quad injury against Sunderland.

PA contributed to this report.