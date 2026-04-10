Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal look to raise £100m from double exit

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Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are among five players who could be allowed to leave Arsenal to raise funds for new arrivals, while Real Madrid could step up their efforts to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have struggled to break into the first XI. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

- Arsenal youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri signed long-term contracts last summer, but are among five players who could be allowed to leave to raise funds for new arrivals, says the BBC. Midfielder Nwaneri, 19, went out on loan to Marseille in January, while left back Lewis-Skelly, 19, has been a backup option after a breakthrough campaign last year. Arsenal want at least £100 million for the pair, who have attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and other Premier League clubs, as they are academy players and would generate "pure profit" in their accounts. The Gunners are also ready to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli.

- Real Madrid could step up their efforts to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, as reported by Christian Falk. The 24-year-old impressed in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between the two teams, giving left back Álvaro Carreras a torrid time and providing an assist for striker Harry Kane. That made Los Blancos even more determined to sign Olise, with the Spanish giants thinking of making an offer worth €160 million, although Bayern are under no pressure to let him leave and Liverpool are also interested.

- There has been plenty of talk about the future of Morgan Rogers, with both TalkSPORT and The Mirror suggesting that a fee of £80 million is the starting point to open transfer talks, while The Telegraph has put the figure at £100 million. The 23-year-old is likely to leave Villa if they don't qualify for the Champions League, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all reported to be interested. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also in the race.

- AC Milan are looking to strengthen their attack, with the futures of wingers Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic uncertain, according to Corriere dello Sport. The replacements that Milan are looking at appear to be Fiorentina's Moise Kean, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea's Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson, Al Qadsiah's Mateo Retegui and Al Hilal's Darwin Núñez.

- Barcelona are determined to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but negotiations will be delicate as Atletico don't want to negotiate, says Diario Sport. Atleti maintain that Alvarez is non-transferable and are even confident that they can extend his contract, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the Argentina international.

ESPN EXCLUSIVES

- Neymar has emerged as the latest global soccer icon to draw interest from MLS, as FC Cincinnati has begun exploring options to bring the Santos star to the United States, a source told ESPN's Nathalia Ferrão. Cincinnati has initiated contact with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star's representatives to gauge his interest and open preliminary discussions regarding a move, the source added. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Jon Molyneux-Carter on Arsenal's future plans.

The summer will be an interesting time for Arsenal, regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season. Mikel Arteta is not afraid to change things up and despite the incredible squad depth at his disposal, some players will be pushing for an exit due to a lack of playing time. It wouldn't be a surprise if Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri were two of those, given how far down the pecking order they have found themselves. Lewis-Skelly in particular will be frustrated at losing his spot to Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié, who both bring more physicality to the left back role, as he would have been targeting a place in England's squad for this summer's World Cup after his breakout campaign last year. Nwaneri at least opted to go out on loan to Ligue 1 in January, but has only managed 291 minutes across eight games to date, and will also be concerned about his development. Arsenal can make a large profit on both, given they are homegrown academy players, to balance their books. But most fans would be furious at the prospect of losing two young stars so early in their careers. If there is some prize money from silverware to boost the coffers and money isn't such an issue, then a season-long loan move to another Premier League club would be a better option. Nwaneri could be the long-term successor to Martin Ødegaard, while who knows what Arteta's full back style will be in a year's time.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:54 Marcotti gives Barcelona a 40% chance of overturning deficit vs. Atletico Gab and Juls make their second leg predictions for Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona and Liverpool vs. PSG in the Champions League.

- Liverpool and Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race for Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could agree a "special" deal for the 34-year-old to join Inter Miami when his Red Devils contract ends in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United see Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller as a genuine option for the summer transfer window, although there is also interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United. (TEAMtalk)

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- Juventus really want to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is longing for a return to Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs who have been notified that RB Leipzig and Castello Lukeba are in agreement that they will part ways in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Everton are prepared to make a move for Manchester City center back John Stones, who is likely to leave the Etihad in a free transfer this summer. (Football Insider)

- Besiktas are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor. (Nicolo Schira)

- Joshua Zirkzee could be allowed to leave Manchester United in the summer if the Red Devils find a replacement for him. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City are exploring a move to re-sign Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles as speculation surrounding James Trafford's future grows. (TEAMtalk)

- Brighton & Hove Albion could have an advantage in their efforts to sign FC Cologne winger Said El Mala, as they also want to bring in his brother, Malek. (Sky Germany)

- Hamburg are planning to hold talks with Arsenal about a permanent transfer for Fabio Vieira, who has been on loan at the Bundesliga club. (Sun)

- Southampton midfielder Shea Charles is being looked at by Crystal Palace but there is competition from Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider)