FA Cup semifinals: Man City vs. Southampton, Chelsea vs. Leeds dates, kick-off times, prize money, UK broadcasters

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Manchester City vs. Southampton and Chelsea vs. Leeds are the FA Cup semifinals. Getty

The two FA Cup semifinals have been allocated a date and a kick-off time.

Manchester City will face Southampton, and Chelsea have drawn Leeds United in the semifinals of the famous cup competition, with both games taking place at Wembley Stadium.

Here's the key information you need to know.

When is each FA Cup semifinal?

Man City meet Southampton in the first semifinal on Saturday April 25. They kick off at 5.15 p.m. BST.

Chelsea face Leeds a day later, on Sunday April 26, with a kick-off time of 3 p.m. BST.

What is the prize money?

The winner of each semifinal will pocket £1,060,000 ($1,422,631).

The loser of each semifinal will earn £530,000 ($711,315).

The money comes from the FA Cup's prize fund.

What TV channels will broadcast each FA Cup semifinal in the UK?

The first semifinal between City and Southampton will be broadcast by TNT Sports 1, HBO Max, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

But the second semifinal, between Chelsea and Leeds, will only be available on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will have radio coverage of both games.

Which semifinalist benefits from the longest rest?

City will play their semifinal three days after a trip to Burnley, in the Premier League. City's semifinal is six days after a crunch league clash against title rivals Arsenal.

Their cup opponents Southampton will have an extra day of rest. Their prior game is on Tuesday April 21 against Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Chelsea will get the longest rest prior to their semifinal. They play on Tuesday April 21 in the league against Brighton, five days before meeting Leeds.

Leeds play Bournemouth on Wednesday April 22 in the league, four days before their cup semifinal against Chelsea.