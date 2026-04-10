David De Gea says Michael Carrick doing 'unbelievable' job at Man United

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Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea says his old teammate Michael Carrick is doing an 'unbelievable' job as caretaker manager of the team.

Man United currently sit third in the Premier League table and have lost only one game since Carrick took over in mid-January and are seeking a return to European football after a year out.

De Gea and Carrick played together at Manchester United for seven years, between 2011 and 2018. Carrick retired at the end of the 2017/2018 season. In that time, together they won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a UEFA Europa League trophy.

"He's doing unbelievable. He's a great guy. He knows how the players feel, so it's easy [for them] to talk with him," De Gea told TNT Sports after Fiorentina's UEFA Conference League loss to Crystal Palace.

"He's doing an amazing job. United are winning a lot of games now, playing well. Hopefully they can get a Champions League spot and keep growing," the Spaniard said.

David De Gea now plays for Fiorentina but made more than 400 appearances and won 5 trophies with Man United Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"Let's see United again in high positions and fighting for trophies."

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United winger Amad recently said that he thinks Carrick is the "right man" for the permanent manager position at the club and emphasised how happy the team are to have him in charge.

"Obviously it's not for us as a player to decide his future, but he's been very good, he's been doing so much for the team," Amad said.

"He has a lot of experience, he knows the club and has the DNA. We think he's the right man.

"He knows the club, he played for the club, so he has great experience to manage this club.

"Sometimes this kind of manager can bring a club where they belong."