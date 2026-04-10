Which injuries could decide Premier League relegation run-in? Every team's problems explained

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The Premier League relegation run-in may hinge on the availability of key players. Getty

The Premier League relegation run-in could yet be decided by which key players are unavailable for the big games.

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all dealing with fitness issues which they must navigate in the remaining games to secure Premier League survival.

Here's the key injury news for each team...

Leeds United

Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon are three injury issues. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed he will be without Anton Stach, Joe Rodon and Daniel James for Monday's Premier League game at arch-rivals Manchester United.

And Farke revealed three other key players -- Jaka Bijol, Noah Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson -- could also miss out as injuries threaten to undermine Leeds' survival bid.

Germany midfielder Stach and Wales defender Rodon both sustained ankle injuries in Sunday's FA Cup penalty shoot-out win at West Ham.

Farke said: "Not the best news. Stach will miss Monday's game with an ankle injury, Rodon will also miss the game with an ankle injury and James will also miss the game, with an adductor strain.

"There are a few more question marks. Bijol is struggling with a knock and has not been in team training this week and Okafor has not been in team training with back problems.

"Gudmundsson is making light progress. He sustained groin problems after the international break, but all three are doubts.

"If we played tomorrow they wouldn't play. Thank God the game is on Monday, but hopefully we can have all three ready. We need our players ready and fit."

Stach was forced out of Sunday's cup tie following a first-half challenge by West Ham defender Maximilian Kilman and could be sidelined for the rest of April, while Rodon limped out early in the second period.

"It's difficult to say [on Stach]," Farke added. "It is a ligament injury. Hopefully he can feature in April, but that would be a bonus. Our medical department are doing everything they can."

Farke's side, four points and three places above the relegation zone, are without a win in their last six league matches, but have lost only two of those -- both 1-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Sunderland. During that run they have taken a point from games at Chelsea, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and also from their home game against Brentford before the international break.

Leeds reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years with Sunday's victory at West Ham and must now re-focus on their relegation battle. They have not won at Old Trafford in the league in 18 previous visits -- they last won there in the league in 1981 -- and will be bidding for their first league success against their Roses rivals in over 23 years.

Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood has made his return for Nottingham Forest. Getty

Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira said staying in the Premier League was his side's priority after they drew 1-1 in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Porto.

Pereira made nine changes to his side for the match at the Estadio Du Dragao. Chris Wood made his first start in six months after injury.

"It was a better result than the exhibition clearly, but we changed some players compared to the last match," Pereira said.

"In three days we play against Aston Villa, we are already thinking about that match, if we were certain in the Premier League we would be talking about another match.

"I am pleased with the result, they tried to give everything, we will see what we can do next week.

"In England, we have to play at 2 p.m., we don't have 72 hours to recover, that is the minimum we could ask for.

"The first substitutions we made were already thinking about the match on Sunday.

"We are playing to stay in the Premier League against West Ham, Leeds, Tottenham and us.

"That has to be taken very seriously. We have ambitions in the Europa League, but we have to be responsible and we need to add points as soon as possible to remain in the Premier League.

"The result was better than the exhibition but it was no surprise."

Forest are aiming to reach their first European semi-final since 1984 and this is a realistic opportunity to win a major trophy.

They have the tie in their hands going into next week's second leg, but Pereira says how he approaches the game will be determined by what happens against Aston Villa on Sunday.

"If we win the match against Aston Villa it will be one scenario and I hope we can win and compete with a big team who won 3-1 tonight," he added.

"In two and a half days we will be playing and after that we will see what we have to do."

Tottenham Hotspur

Mohammed Kudus suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury. James Maddison, Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski are long-term absentees.

Mathys Tel could return against Sunderland this weekend. Pape Matar Sarr picked up an injury on international duty.

Guglielmo Vicario underwent a hernia operation during the break, his return date is unclear. Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur have also been missing.

West Ham

Crysencio Summerville could return for West Ham United. Getty

Crysencio Summerville is expected to return for West Ham's crunch relegation showdown with Wolves on Friday night.

Dutch winger Summerville has been sidelined for just over a month after suffering a calf injury in the FA Cup win over Brentford.

Prior to that setback, the 24-year-old had been the driving force behind West Ham's belated Premier League survival bid, with seven goals in 10 matches.

"He's improving. We are positive," boss Nuno Espirito Santo said.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo and Callum Wilson should also be available after sitting out Monday's FA Cup penalty shootout defeat by Leeds.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in contention having missed out on Monday due to arriving back late from international duty with DR Congo, who were celebrating qualifying for the World Cup.

The club were unhappy about his absence and could lodge a complaint with FIFA, but Nuno added: "I don't want to go too much into details.

"They achieved a big thing in Congo. But he's returned and he's good."

Burnley

Burnley hope Axel Tuanzebe will return. Getty

Asked if Axel Tuanzebe will be fit for Saturday's game against Brighton, manager Scott Parker added: "I'm hoping so. Obviously, he's come back. He's not played a lot of football and he's gone away, played 120 minutes [for DR Congo].

"He's come back in late as well, so we'll see. Leading into this game, I'll see how I see him and whether he's selectable or not."

Parker provided a further team news update, adding: "Squad is looking okay. We're fine really in terms of ones coming back into it. Mikey [Tresor] has probably progressed more now, obviously a few more weeks training.

"[Zeki] Amdouni is probably getting a little bit closer now, he's with us on the grass, albeit a little bit modified. I suspect maybe another couple of weeks with Zeki before we see him."

Wolves

Sam Johnstone will be missing for Wolves. Getty

By the time Wolves play West Ham, it will have been 25 days since their last match -- a 2-2 draw against Brentford -- but they will be without goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and defender Matt Doherty for the trip to London.

Manager Rob Edwards added: "We've got a fully fit group except Sam's shoulder issue. He won't be available. Doc [Matt Doherty] has got a bit of a niggle, he won't be available for this one, but should be alright for Leeds."

Information from PA contributed to this report.