Wayne Rooney, Luke Littler: 'Arrogance' key to teenage success

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Wayne Rooney and Luke Littler feel a certain level of "arrogance" helped them light up the sporting world as teenagers.

Both burst onto the scene at 16, with Rooney scoring a jaw-dropping goal for Everton against Arsenal before soon making his England debut and move to Manchester United at the start of an outstanding career.

Darts sensation Littler enjoyed a similarly breakneck rise 20 years on, reaching the final of his first ever World Championship aged 16 before winning back-to-back titles at Alexandra Palace.

The pair have spoken about their respective journeys on the BBC's Wayne Rooney Show podcast, with the former England star saying: "I've always had belief, and this is where I think there's loads of comparisons [between us].

"I think you have to have a certain level of arrogance to be at your best, and that's not in a bad way.

"From when I was younger I felt that. When I got in Everton's first-team, I've said it many times, I felt like I was the best player at 16.

"Then I moved to Man United, then with England and stuff, you feel you can always make a difference."

Wayne Rooney and Luke Littler have agreed that arrogance helped them get to the top. GettyImages

While Rooney shone within a team, Littler, still only 19, displays the attitude and aptitude to step up to the oche on his own.

"Obviously I've been playing tournament-wise for many years," Littler said. "I think maybe my first proper tournament was at like nine, maybe 10.

"And just like Wayne said, you show a bit of arrogance. The more you do it, obviously people might not like it, but as long as you feel comfortable about doing it, that's all that matters."

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Littler is still in the formative stage of his career and, having seen Rooney shine for club and country, is staying "grounded" and true to himself amid the hullabaloo that has followed his eye-catching rise.

"Obviously the money's there as well, but everyone growing up, they're not always going to have money," the teenager added.

"I'm not really a big spender either and I've not started investing anything yet or anything, but I'm sure it'll come to that point.

"But, yeah, I've just got to keep going, keep getting more trophies. That's the most important bit and creating more history."