Birmingham City vs Wrexham: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

This is the last Championship season with a four-team playoff, and that means seventh placed Wrexham have their task cut out to make that top six and into a playoff spot with just seven games left in their season. Southampton's win against them has put Wrexham on the back foot, but they will look to regain momentum against struggling Birmingham City who appear to be an unstoppable slide down the middle of the Championship table.

With two out-of-form teams meeting, this game is anyone's to take. Here's everything you need to know about it:

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, April 12 at 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET; 5.30 p.m. IST and 10 p.m. AEST).

Venue: St Andrew's, Birmingham

Referee: David Webb

Injury and Team News:

Birmingham

Lee Buchanan, D/M: knee, OUT

Alex Cochrane, D/M: ankle, OUT

Kai Wagner, D: shoulder, OUT

Kyogo Furuhashi, F: shoulder, OUT

Paik Seung-ho, M: DOUBT

Wrexham

Ben Sheaf, M: knock, DOUBT

Liberato Cacace, D: knee, OUT

Matty James, M: toe, DOUBT

Thomas O'Connor, D: OUT

Talking Points:

Can Wrexham get back on track?

A 5-1 smashing at the hands of high-flying Southampton has left Wrexham two points behind the Saints (having played a game more) who leapfrogged them into sixth and four behind fifth placed Hull. The result wasn't the best for their goal difference either (now at +5 vs Southampton's +19) and they now need a strong result to bounce back into contention for that final playoff spot.

Worryingly, this wasn't a one-off. From their last six Championship games, they've taken just seven points. The time for course correction, then, is now.

Davies under pressure, but will lean on St Andrew's record

Chris Davies' Birmingham started the season well but is now under pressure to keep his job after a run of results that's seen them drop almost completely off the playoffs race. Currently 16th, 11 points behind Wrexham, they look in deep trouble. Six losses in eight matches (1W, 1D) means they are tottering, while they are the only team in the division on a three-game losing streak.

The big solace comes from their home form: they've lost just three times in 20 Championship home fixtures (even if there have also been eight draws), even if they have lost two of their past four home games (W1 D1), more than in their previous 41 combined (W29 D11 L1). On Sunday, Wrexham and the tension that accompanies them might just provide the perfect platform for Birmingham City to launch the kind of run that could save their manager's gig.

What do the numbers say?