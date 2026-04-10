Bruno Fernandes: Man United must balance experience with fresh recruitment

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Bruno Fernandes expects Manchester United fans' desire for "fresh meat" to be satisfied this summer but stressed the importance of tying down a pillar like Harry Maguire in what will be a period of change.

A year that started with Ruben Amorim's acrimonious exit has been turned around by Michael Carrick, who has inspired the Red Devils' rise to third and within touching distance of a Champions League return.

United have to decide whether to keep the head coach on beyond his short-term deal as the club heads into what long-serving defender Maguire called a "big summer" in which they must "recruit really well".

The 33-year-old this week signed a new one-year deal with the option of a further season, which skipper Fernandes welcomed wholeheartedly as the club looks to build towards a Premier League title challenge.

"I think Harry has been here very long," Fernandes told the Men In Blazers Media Network. "I always say this in a way that it's easy to understand: people like fresh meat.

"You know, when you have the same meat for too long, you start wanting a new one and football is the same.

Bruno Fernandes is having a stellar season, with 8 goals and 16 assists -- more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"You have the same players and people want to change them and then when you change them and it doesn't work out, you want those ones back. It's always like that.

"People want fresh meat, they want new names, they want excitement, they want to see different people with the shirt and that's normal, and I think H has coped very well with that.

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"He's been very important in many moments with us and it's well deserved this recognition from the club because he's also very important for the team, the dressing room.

"Losing someone with his experience and his voice for a season where things will change, will be different, you still need you need some pillars to stay and to show what we have to make different to be more successful."