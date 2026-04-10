USMNT's Tyler Adams (quadriceps) back for Bournemouth-Arsenal

Johnny Cardoso believes the USMNT will have a good World Cup under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. (2:00)

Johnny Cardoso: USMNT can't wait to show the world what we can do (2:00)

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AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is set to return from a quadriceps injury for the Cherries' game at Premier League-leading Arsenal on Saturday.

The 27-year-old United States men's national team star missed Bournemouth's last two matches as well as two U.S. friendlies over the international break in his race to be fit to play on Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

"I am feeling strong and ready to go," Adams, the U.S. captain at the 2022 World Cup, told club media.

Tyler Adams missed two Bournemouth matches due to a quadriceps injury. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Staying in Bournemouth to rehab "gave me a period of time to get stronger, get more fit and focus on the objectives with the boys here."

"I'm feeling consistent, I'm feeling strong now and I think it's just important to finish the season strong," said Adams, who also missed time this season because of an MCL tear.

Bournemouth takes an 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to north London. The Cherries' last loss in the league was to Arsenal -- 3-2 at home on Jan. 3.

The team is 13th in the standings with seven games left in the season.

Pochettino's side will open its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California.