Mikel Arteta contract talks on hold amid Arsenal title pursuit

Craig Burley believes Arsenal were underwhelming and failed to impress despite their 1-0 win over Sporting CP. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

A "fully committed" Mikel Arteta said discussions over his next contract have been put on hold until the end of the season -- after he insisted he has so much more to achieve at Arsenal.

Arteta's three-year deal is up for renewal in 2027 and both the Spaniard and the club are understood to be keen for him to extend his six-and-a-half year stay, regardless of what happens between now and the summer.

Arsenal have the chance to increase their Premier League lead over Manchester City to 12 points when they entertain Bournemouth in Saturday's lunch-time kick-off.

They are also on the brink of the Champions League semifinals following a last-gasp 1-0 win in the first leg of their last-eight match at Sporting Lisbon.

Quizzed about his future, Arteta, still hunting just the second trophy of his reign, said: "There's no news on that.

"We have no time to discuss that now. The full focus is on what we have to do from here until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta has said he is fully focused on the rest of the season. Clive Mason/Getty Images

"I am fully committed and really happy and I feel good. My family is good and I still have so much ambition to do with this football club, and for now we are in a good place.

"This job is about the present and what you do on the day. Give your very best and feel that you are the person that can lead and inspire the group to achieve great things for the club.

"And I feel that way and hopefully I will feel that way for the rest of the week, and with a great outcome at the end of the season."

Arteta's players are poised for another pivotal weekend in their quest for a first title in 22 years.

A victory against Bournemouth at the Emirates would firmly place the pressure on Manchester City who face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. And the importance of Saturday's fixture was not lost on Arteta.

"Obviously, the closer we get, the relevance and importance of the match increases and tomorrow is a big day for us," Arteta added.

"The players know it and our supporters know it. It's an early kick-off, so get up early, have an early breakfast, bring your lunch, bring your dinner and let's all go together for it because it has to be a big day."

Arteta has been boosted by the return of Eberechi Eze who has been sidelined for a month with a calf problem.

- Is failing to qualify for the UCL actually better for PL teams?

- Predictions: Arsenal to regain form, Barcelona to win derby

It was anticipated that the England international -- who scored four times across seven appearances prior to his injury -- would be out for longer.

And with doubts over the form and fitness of captain Martin Odegaard, Eze could even start against the Cherries.

Arteta added: "My first conversation with him [Eze] after he felt that niggle, is that he wanted to be available the next week.

"We knew that was impossible but the recovery and the will that he's shown from day one to get back as quickly as possible and how he's pushed the medical staff and himself to be there tomorrow, was great to see.

"I didn't know that he was so determined, so obsessed and so willing to push his body. It surprised me in a really powerful way just how much he loves the game."