Hansi Flick backs Barcelona's complaint to UEFA over refereeing in Atlético defeat

Hansi Flick says VAR was "very focused" on Atletico Madrid in Barcelona's 2-0 loss in the Champions League. (2:25)

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick backed the club's complaint to UEFA over the refereeing in Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal loss to Atlético Madrid.

Barça filed a formal complaint to European football's governing body on Thursday after Marc Pubill handled the ball after goalkeeper Juan Musso had appeared to restart play with a goal kick.

Atlético went on to win the game 2-0, leaving Barça needing a comeback going into next week's second leg in Madrid.

"It's great the club supports us," Flick said in a news conference on Friday.

"Everyone knows it was really unfair. You can make a mistake once but not twice [the referee and the VAR], on a crucial situation.

"This is for me a great support from the club.

"When we have VAR, [if] there's something he sees that is not correct, he has to call and say 'Now look at this.'

"This I missed in this match. I think a lot of things we can make better, but in the end we also played not our best game on Wednesday.

"We also make some mistakes. But this is really crucial. For us it's not good. The game is decided and it feels not good."

Hansi Flick's side will play Atlético Madrid in the second leg next week. Getty

Before Tuesday's second leg, Barça face city rivals Espanyol in LaLiga, where they have a seven point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Flick acknowledges that the league is the team's bread and butter, but said more emphasis is currently on Europe.

"Of course LaLiga is the basis, that's why you're playing in the Champions League," he said.

"The dream for every player, club, fans, coaches is to win Champions League; to play in the Champions League. This is why we are here.

"In every game you see the team is 5% more than 100% motivated. This is the competition, this is why we are here.

"We have to make our daily job, LaLiga, but in the end the most important thing is to win the Champions League. This is the goal from my side, the players and the club."

- Barcelona file complaint to UEFA after penalty denied in Atlético loss

-VAR review: Cubarsi red changed Barça-Atléti. Pubill penalty claim?

-Champions League specialist Álvarez shows Barça what they're missing

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong could return from over a month out against Espanyol, while Gavi is also ready to make his first start since returning from a knee problem.

Minutes for both will be key ahead of the trip to Atlético.

"Gavi is a good option to start tomorrow, if he's able to play 90 mins we have to see," Flick said.

"Everyone knows how important a derby against Espanyol is for the club, the fans, and of course for the team.

"We have a lot of players from La Masia, they know exactly what it means to play against Espanyol. It's a derby, we are playing at home and I want to win it."